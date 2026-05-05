After learning his craft while working for the WA Government Railway Workshops, blacksmith David Moir now captivates crowds of young and old as he works around the forge. Mr Moir from The Blacksmith Shop, Bellevue, has been holding demonstrations for 26 years. He and his father started out doing shows and found there was plenty of interest. They then converted an old trailer into a mobile workshop, allowing spectators to see how a blacksmith works. “The old blower, the forge, the charcoal is exactly how it would have been done in the old days,” Mr Moir said. “When I started with the railways in ‘77, we used to have old charcoal forges with blowers. “We used to work under steam hammers as well, that’s where I learnt my trade.” Mr Moir carried out a demonstration during Toodyay’s annual Moondyne Festival on May 3, generating plenty of interest from onlookers. “Especially with the old folk — they all recognise the old blower,” he said. “Some of the things we make the old-fashioned way, it brings back a lot of memories for people. “And for the young ones, it interests them. Sometimes you get kids sit there for hours just watching — they’re fascinated by the fire.” Mr Moir said he usually made smaller, decorative items so people could see the process from start to finish. But he also makes bigger items, such as an engraved knife from double griffin steel. His next challenge is to construct a sword from a mix of wrought-iron and stainless steel, which will be a gift to a family member and used to slice a wedding cake. The Blacksmith Shop also makes some items for people on request. Mr Moir said the work often bought about unexpected stories and connections. He recalled making a bull’s head bottle opener out of some old wrought-iron steel as a gift for his son in law, who was from Middlesbrough in England. “I made him one, then his dad wanted one — I made one for his dad and that went back to England,” he said. “Then his brother, and his brother-in-law. So, a whole lot of them, out of this same wrought iron, went back there. “One day I had an old guy from the railways who worked in the salvage visit me. “He told me all the steel in the workshop came from a company called Dorman Long, it was made in the late 1800s. “I did a bit of research; Dorman Long is from Middlesbrough. “The steel’s come out here, made it into the workshop, then it went back as a bottle opener to where it came from, a hundred and something odd years later.” Mr Moir said it was pleasing to see that there was growing interest in craft, thanks in part to the Forged in Fire TV series. “I’ve even gone to people’s places and done demos with them and made things,” he said. “It’s good to see.”