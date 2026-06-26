Cundinup-based Cambray master cheesemaker Tom Wilde and his wife Maddie have backed up their 2025 champion overall dairy product title with a Washed Rind Brie entry at this year’s Perth Royal Food Awards. Describing the strong taste of their cow’s milk derived brie as “funky” with its runny creamiest, Mr Wilde said he had considered retiring it from Cambray’s range of more than 20 cheeses. “Using our traditional method of cheesemaking, the brie was always a well sought after product, but it required extra time through the washed culture process,” he said. “We may just have to keep it stocked, with much appreciation to the Bannister Downs Dairy that supplied us with fresh cream and the Letchford family, who we have enjoyed a 15-year supply of their quality dairy milk.” The couple were delighted to take out six of the 15 champion dairy trophies at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA awards event on June 19. They won the Champion Buffalo, Camel, Goat, or Sheep Milk Product with their sheep’s milk cheese entry, Cambray Farmhouse Gold, which won the overall dairy product title last year. “We milk our own East Friesian (three-quarter) cross black face Suffolk (one-quarter) ewes on our South West farm to produce a beautifully strong flavoured mature cheese with a delightful nutty aftertaste,” Mr Wilde said. Cambray’s Washed Rind Brie won five champion categories including overall dairy product, and best of . . . WA dairy product, cheese, WA cheese and bovine cheese. Mr Wilde said the cow’s milk derived brie won on its “perfect ripeness”. “It was eight weeks matured – a perfect age of ripeness, and it marked our first overall title with a cow’s milk cheese,” he said. Mr Wilde has been perfecting his craft of cheesemaking for 22 years after learning the process from his mother Jane Wilde, who was self-taught. “There are multiple things you can change in a cheese recipe that involves working with living culture,” he said. “We are expanding our business with new equipment but limited on the energy front, with our cheese factory unable to access three-phase power. “Our cheese is mostly available through outlets in the Margaret River region – we have a fare way to go with our opportunities including the prospect of Eastern States and overseas marketing.”