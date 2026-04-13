Recognised biosecurity groups say they may be forced to reduce wild dog control after the State Government provided no commitment to continue a long-term management plan after it expires in June. The wild dog action plan was launched in 2016 and is in addition to the declared pest account, which collects funds from landholders that is matched dollar for dollar by the State and allocated to recognised biosecurity groups. Meekatharra Rangelands Biosecurity Association executive officer Margi Weir said the RBG received $250,000 annually under the action plan, which funded three of its eight licensed pest management technicians, or doggers. The association’s technicians were shooting between 380 to 400 dogs each year, she said. This figure did not include dogs that pastoralists had trapped, or those baited in the northern rangelands. Ms Weir said she had received no update from the State as to whether the plan would be continued, but any reduction in funding would directly impact the technicians’ control work. “It’s a very particular skill they have; you can’t just replace them,” she said. “If I then have to turn around and say, ‘I won’t be able to offer you a job after June 30’, then what are they going to do? “One of these guys is doing 180 days a year . . . they’re really remote for a couple of weeks every month. “If you’re going to pull the rug from under people’s feet, that’s not good for them on an individual basis, and their families, and it’s not good for us because our wild dog control program suddenly has a big hole in the middle of it. “We’re not going to be able to control dogs across a good chunk of land buffering the agricultural zone.” The current funding model, which did not increase in line with the consumer price index, was already making it hard to pay technicians what they were worth, she said. In a statement, a State Government spokesperson said future activities to support wild dog management in WA were subject to current budget review and approval processes, and stakeholders would be informed of the outcomes as soon as possible. It said 45 per cent, or $3,452,639, of all declared pest account funds received by RBGs were allocated to wild dog control. There were 11 RBGs that undertook wild dog control, and some groups were allocating more than 70 per cent of the DPA funds to carry it out, it said. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development estimates that wild dogs cause up to $25 million in stock losses each year across WA’s rangelands. Many pastoralists that had traditionally run sheep had moved into cattle as a result of wild dogs. “Cattle are still impacted by dogs as well, and they will certainly go for a calf,” Ms Weir said. Cattle would often avoid water points or grazing areas if wild dogs were nearby, and animals were unable to thrive if they were constantly on edge. “I get it, that people think the dingo has a place in the ecosystem,” she said. “Yes he does, but we need to remember that we have modified the ecosystem. We’ve put in a lot of water points to run our livestock, that provides then water and food for the dingo.“ Shadow Minister for Agriculture Lachlan Hunter said biosecurity groups were facing a funding cliff. “Right now, the very groups tasked with controlling declared pests in Western Australia are being told to prepare budgets assuming their funding disappears on 30 June 2026,” Mr Hunter said. “The Government has had ample time to get this plan sorted, yet there is still no timeline, no funding clarity and no certainty for the regions that rely on it.”