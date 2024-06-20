As the committee probing the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill came to the doorstep of those to be most affected, they were met with a community who made one thing clear — live exports must stay In the early hours of a foggy Friday morning, more than two thousand people parked their trucks, farm utes and other vehicles along the 4km-long driveway into the Muresk Institute, where the Parliamentary Agriculture Committee would convene to hear from industry leaders and community members. New Norcia farmer Greg Drew was one of the many to park up and peacefully show his support for keeping live exports. “(This is) just to say how many people are going to be affected by this decision, that it’s going to hurt everyone, not just in WA,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the whole of Australia eventually.” Mr Drew, who works at the Muchea Livestock Centre, said he was worried for the future of the younger generation, who would be “hurt most” by the ban. “They’re coming into the industry, we’re going out, but we need to keep the industry for these fellas.,” he said. Warradarge farmer Lee-Anne Dring called the day at Muresk a “line in the sand moment” . “I never thought, at the age of 60, i would have to fight for a social licence to feed the world,” she said. “We have a politically compromised government, who values its power and votes over farmers and their rural communities and that’s why this is important.” The Canberra hearing into the ban was about canvassing the economic significance of live sheep exports, scrutinising the industry’s future in boxed meats and quizzing peak bodies on what they had done to prepare farmers for a potentially “fruitful” future. Friday’s hearing once again delved into those hot topics, but community impact was the overriding theme of the whole day. While the hall where the hearing took place could only hold a maximum of 100 people, thousands watched on from a livestream feed set up on the back of a flat-bed truck. Emotions ran high, but the atmosphere was optimistic. Kids rode around across the flat on scooters while their families sat in camp chairs, catching up with people they had met at the last rally in Perth. The crowd cheered on the people representing farmers inside the hall and gave rounds of applause whenever someone finished their opening statement. Brendan Whitely, a sheep husbandry contractor from Wandering, attended the event with his wife, Adrianne. Mr Whitely, who has been farming all his life, said he was happy to be a part of something with such “great community feeling.” “I think the crowd was really well behaved ... and they just showed what country people are like,” he said. Politicians in attendance at the rally included One Nation leader Pauline Hansen, Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, WA Nationals leader Shane Love and WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam. Event organiser Paul Brown, who helped lead the last farmer rally in Perth, said he was thrilled by the turnout. “Everyone’s here . . . and supportive of each other. It’s overwhelming we’ve been able to pull this together again.” During hearing intermissions, politicians and farming leaders took to the flat-bed truck to rally the crowd. All of the speakers had one similar message — this was only the start. Senator Bridget McKenzie said she would help farmers fight “ever single step of the way.” “You are here today, fighting for your very lives, and your livelihoods, and you aren’t alone,” she said. “It’s not going to just end today— we’re going to have to keep fighting, because this is a political decision, make no mistake.” The Livestock Collective directer Steven Bolt said the community faced “a long campaign” ahead. “We know what’s at stake here, we cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal. There is so much work to do, the petition needs to continue to be signed, we need to keep getting the support out there . . . There is no doubt that the fight is only just the beginning.” The Keep The Sheep petitioned has garnered more than 56,000 signatures in under a month, blowing a frequently referenced RSPCA petition out of the water by well over 10,000 signatures. 4700 DAYS AND WAITING Also in attendance was Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Will Evans, who has witnessed the impact caused by a live export ban. Mr Evans said the campaign organisers had “shown an absolute mountain” of co-ordination and leadership. “Even from the Northern Territory, we can see what you guys are doing . . . the NTC is here today to tell you guys one thing and one thing above all else — we are here for you as well.” Mr Evans mentioned the former Labor government’s unlawful decision in 2011 to temporarily ban live exports to Indonesia, which left northern pastoralists and businesses at tenterhooks. “4700 days (on), and we are still waiting to win our fight,” he said. “We have a hearing scheduled for next year because the Government says they don’t know enough about what happened in 2011, they don’t understand how the damages have been calculated and they need more time.” This was met with groans and baffled laughter from the crowd. “Today’s really important, but it is just the beginning and not the end,” Mr Evans continued. “This is a big fight, and I really think you’re ready for it, and I’m really proud to be someone standing next to you, being here with you, in this fight.”