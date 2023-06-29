More than two decades of owning one of the Wheatbelt’s most popular plant nurseries is drawing to a close for Keith and Kerry Parnell, who recently listed their Tincurrin business for sale.

The couple — who attribute much of their success to their amazing staff and a determination to learn — believe it is time for someone else to take the reins and build on the legacy of Parnell’s Nursery.

What was once a mixed farm was transformed in 1999, when the couple realised they would need more land than the 1200ha they owned if they wanted to continue farming sheep and grain.

“We were farming for the first part of our lives and when our kids grew up, they didn’t want to be farmers so we hadn’t expanded but needed to diversify in one way,” Keith said.

“We either had to buy more land, or do something different.”

Keith has a strong connection to the property, the farm his grandfather settled in 1922.

Kerry grew up in Waroona and met Keith in 1974 whilst doing her nursing training in Perth with Keith’s sister.

The couple married in 1977, and moved to the farm that year to start a 20-year career farming.

After a few years of running the nursery and the farm side-by-side — a huge task, Keith remembered — they leased out most of the 1200ha property and turned their attention on the 2ha tree nursery.

Kerry joked that the pair “knew nothing” when they first launched the business in 1999, but quickly found their feet planting oil mallee seedings for the then Department of Conservation and Land Management as plantings took off across WA in the early 1990s.

At the time, farmers were planting the trees to address salinity at scale and diversify farm businesses, with more than 25.5 million trees were planted across WA between 1988 and 2007.

With Keith’s extensive experience with Landcare — as a farmer volunteer of the then Wickepin Land Conservation Land Committee and Lake Toolabin Catchment Committee — it made sense.

“We had no concept the nursery could ever get this big,” Kerry said.

“We were just looking at growing trees for ourselves and selling a few.

“But the business expanded very quickly and then became an enterprise in its own right.”

Within months, the pair had 60,000 oil mallee plants in the nursery to assist with CALM’s Oil Mallee Project, which launched in 1994 with assistance from the national Landcare program.

Like all agricultural businesses, diversification and thinking on their feet have been a core part of Parnell’s Nursery and after more than a decade of growing predominantly oil mallees and Landcare trees, demand changed.

Keith said he regarded farmers and business interested in “land recovery” as one of their biggest customers throughout the years, with thousands of saltbush grown for sheep feed and addressing salinity.

When what Keith called the “carbon era” took off in 1995, the Parnells were there.

Demand for seedings grew the next 15 years, and with the Parnells planting and selling up to 3.5 million seedlings per year for carbon sequestration in low rainfall areas of the Wheatbelt.

Australia’s $23 per tonne levy on big polluters — passed by the Labor Government — turbocharged demand for nursery-sourced plants to offset emissions through tree and vegetation planting.

But that price later dropped to match the European model, and was scrapped by the Liberal-National Government in 2014m, pushing nurseries to the brink of collapse.

Kerry said the couple feared it would be the “end of the business”.

“There was a complete collapse in demand, overnight,” she said.

“We sold 3.5 million seedlings in 2012-13 and the next season we had total orders of 250,000.”

With the dogged determination reminiscent of many in the nation’s $70 billion agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors, the Parnells started again at “square one”.

After having to dismiss three full time staff members and 16 backpackers they “started again” alone, with minimal casual staff and watched nervously while other nurseries closed up shop.

“We started again, and went back to basics and hung in there for a while. . . we had to completely diversify,” Kerry said.

The couple set about boosting their native species count from 25 to 300, through what Keith said was a “learning curve” to learn how to grow plants they had never grown before.

This included hakeas, banksias, leptospermum, native shrubs, grasses, and kangaroo paws.

Seedlings are mostly sown directly into trays and put straight out into the nursery, then thinned out to one stem per cell and later graded for size and vigour.

Kerry is adamant that niche industries played a big part in keeping the business flourishing, with some of the most interesting plants including fejoias, leptospermum for honey production and tea tree oil, and, eucalyptus for oil.

Now, 23 years since the nursery was launched, they are seeing the re-emergence of the “carbon era” once again – with two thirds of their crop what Keith calls carbon species.

“This time it is more varied, with several different plants regarded as having potential for sequestering carbon in different area,” he said.

The Australian sandalwood market has also underpinned a lot of the business, with plenty of investment and the Parnells growing host acacia trees for the parasitic species.

Their decision to retire has been a difficult one and well thought out, but the dreams of spending more time at their holiday house in Mandurah and the freedom to travel make it all worth it.

While Kerry was the first to admit it was hard to imagine leaving, she said she believed there must be someone out there with the “ability to take it on and learn” how to run the burgeoning business.

“We have been so lucky to have some really good staff over the years,” she said.

“We have been lucky to find them as Tincurrin is an isolated little place.”

Staffing levels are seasonal, with two to three full-time staff and up to 17 backpackers a year — who start to arrive in December and build up to the full cohort of staff in mid-January, until the end of May.

After 23 years in the business, Keith said he believed the nursery was “similar to farming” in a range of ways.

“The markets are fickle, the weather is fickle, and it is in a lot of ways similar because it is seasonal,” he said. “You have an annual crop.”

Kerry said the couple had learned so much about staff management, and in return, the workers they have had added a huge amount to their lives — and business.

“We have had the amazing experience of having these amazing young people from all over the world become a part of our life,” she said.

“We had to accommodate, house and look after them and they almost became like a little commune here. . . suddenly we had our own network of people and a social life within the business.

“That has been amazing for us . . . it has really changed our life in that respect and that is something we can take away with us.

“We have met so many people, who are connected with the nursery industry.

“We have met some truly wonderful people through the nursery.”