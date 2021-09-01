Search
Toast to Rabobank team’s Expo success

Countryman
Rabobank Australia head of sustainable business development Crawfor Taylor, Terry Cockman, of Irwin, Jeff Cockman, of Irwin, and Rabobank Geraldton branch manager Ryan Hetherington.
Rabobank’s award-winning site at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo drew in a crowd during the two-day event on August 11 and 12.

Visitors included farmers and industry representatives who took in the scenery at a newly added outdoor area overlooking nearby paddocks of crops.

On hand were several members of the Rabobank team, including sustainable business development head Crawford Taylor, relationship management head Ryan Hetherington and Geraldton area manager Kathy Brown.

Rabobank marketing manager Lisa Curtis said the team was thrilled to be awarded the Best Retail Commercial award during the Mingenew Midwest Expo Exhibitor Awards.

“We had many Rabobank managers from Geraldton and Moora on hand to speak with farmers and also national representation from Rabobank Australia head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor,” she said.

Rabobank held a sundowner from 4-5.30pm at the end of the first day of the Expo, on August 11.

Rabobank Geraldton senior rural manager Ross Jones caught up with Tanya and Ash James, of Morawa.
Rabobank Geraldton branch manager Ryan Hetherington, Cherie Pearce and Alex Pearce, of Mingenew, and Brian Pover, of Coorow.
Raobank Geraldton administration officer Kathy Brown and Mary Wake, of Walkaway.
Jaiden Thompson, of East Yuna, Denva Batten, of East Yuna, Callum Teakle, of Northampton, and Rabobank Geraldton relationships analysis Liam Campbell.
Gareth Rowe, of Walkaway, Carol and Rohan Ford, of Binnu.
Brain Wake, of Walkaway, and Brian Pover, of Coorow.
Rabobank Geraldton rural manager Nic Mihura and Craig Forsyth, of Irwin.
Rabobank Geraldton administration officer Kathy Brown and Mingenew Irwin Group executive officer Joy Sherlock.
Rabobank assistant marketing manager Lisa Curtis, Chloe Ward, of Mingenew, and Bec Duane, of Mingenew.
Craig Thompson, of Yuna, Emma Boys, of Northampton, and Wayne Boys, of Northampton.
Brad and Raylene Burns, of Binnu.
