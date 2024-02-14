A Toodyay real estate agent facing up to nine months jail and a $20,000 fine for repairing a creek crossing on his property — allegedly in violation of WA’s Aboriginal Heritage Act — will stand trial this month. Tony Maddox was charged by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage last February after hiring contractors to concrete the gravel crossing, which served as the only point of entry onto his property. The works were carried out to prevent erosion of the crossing, caused by flooding and rainfall during winter. Mr Maddox pleaded not guilty last April and could also lose his licence to sell real estate if convicted of breaching the 52-year-old Act. The crossing is on the Boyagerring Brook, a sacred site in Noongar mythology, said to be home to the Waugal or rainbow serpent. The 1972 Act prohibits the excavation, destruction, concealment or alteration of Aboriginal heritage sites. The prosecution will argue the works disrupted the Waugal’s resting place. Mr Maddox, who has been a real estate agent in Toodyay for more than three decades, said he was not aware the creek was a heritage site, and would have sought permission under the Act had he known. The case has garnered widespread attention from WA farmers, who last year were faced with the now-scrapped overhaul of the State’s Aboriginal Heritage Act. The Cook Government binned the new laws just one month after they took effect amid a flood of anger from property owners who found them too complicated and onerous. Mr Maddox has since created a GoFundMe page to help cover his legal costs. He is due to stand trial on February 22 at the Perth Central Law Courts.