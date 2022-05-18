Transport industry bodies are calling on the Federal Government to fund emergency response training for truckies, after a study revealed they were often the first on the scene at horror crashes on regional roads.

According to new industry research, more than 70 per cent of Australian truck drivers working in remote areas have been the first to arrive at a serious vehicle accident.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they had provided first aid and site control for more than an hour until medical assistance arrived.

The findings have prompted the Western Roads Federation and the NT Road Transport Association to call on whoever wins this weekend’s Federal election to fund training for 1000 truck drivers.

NTRTA executive officer Louise Bilato said the training would equip participants with “first on scene skills” that could potentially help reduce the “tragic statistics of remote area vehicle accidents”.

Ms Bilato — a qualified psychologist who has provided post-incident counselling to truck drivers for more than 30 years — said truckies were frequently left traumatised by their experiences.

Feel like giving the politicians a rating this Federal election? Our Pollie Rater lets you do just that. Rate the politicians

“I’ve had incidents where drivers have provided first aid at horrific accident scenes for nearly two hours, by themselves, before professional help arrived,” she said.

“Then they’re expected to just continue to their destination with no support at all.

“Obviously, this takes its toll when you consider that less than 6 per cent of truck drivers access mental health services after a serious incident’.”

Camera Icon More than 70 per cent of Australian truck drivers working in remote areas have been the first to arrive at a serious vehicle accident, according to new research. Credit: Mineral Resources / Supplied

Ms Bilato said a trial training program supported by Perth company TraumaSim had proved successful at helping truck drivers cope with serious road accidents, during and after the event.

The course draws on relevant lessons from the Australian Defence Force and a successful Queensland Police program that won the World Police Safety Award, and is reported to have saved more than 90 lives.

Participants learn various safety procedures and take part in a “simulated scenario” involving hands-on skills practice.

The course also includes information on how to call-in an emergency response when there is no mobile coverage, stopping the “triad of death” (hypothermia, acidosis and coagulopathy), and accessing mental health services.

TraumaSim managing director Nola Pearce said the “highly realistic” trauma simulations had proven effective among soldiers.

“The anecdotal feedback from Defence, over the decade TraumaSim supported pre-deployment training to Afghanistan and Iraq, was that the simulations helped participants deliver more effective first aid when it was needed, whilst helping to improve post incident mental resilience,” she said.

The study was funded by the Heavy Vehicle Industry Safety Initiative and led by the NT Transport Association with support from the Western Roads Federation.

Its findings correlated with those of the National Road Safety Strategy 2021-30, which found 10 per cent of people killed on Australian roads had crashed in remote or very remote areas.

The NRSS also found the risk to an individual of being killed on a road in a remote area was 11 times greater than in a major city.