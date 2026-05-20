Brownes Dairy and the Transport Workers Union have been called in for an urgent hearing at the Fair Work Commission after repeated bargaining agreements failed to secure a compromise over wages and conditions. While Countryman was going to print on Tuesday, the TWU and Brownes faced an urgent conciliation hearing at the Fair Work Commission after workers were issued with indefinite lock-out notices at about 5pm on Monday. TWU workers met outside the facility, located in Balcatta, to meet with union officials and agree upon next steps in bargaining negotiations. The TWU’s first round of industrial action began in the days before Easter, followed by another strike three weeks ago. Warehouse workers, who make up 85 per cent of union membership, walked off the job for 82 hours from 6am to Sunday until 4pm on May 13. Brownes pre-emptively approached the commission in April to moderate negotiations — a spokeswoman said the dairy was committed to reaching a fair and sustainable outcome. In a statement, the Transport Workers Union said repeated bargaining meetings had left workers frustrated by what they described as a lack of respect, no movement on key claims, and growing uncertainty around job security. “TWU members have been fair in their claims for a modest wage increase to keep up with inflation, and after 12 failed bargaining meetings, have seen no intention to compromise from the company,” it said. “With Brownes currently under acquisition, representatives have openly said they want an ‘attractive’ enterprise agreement for the sale, insisting that workers absorb the cost of rising CPI, poor job security, and little to no secondary parental leave, while they bank all the profits.” It said Brownes would only consider wage increases if employees accepted cuts to existing conditions in their next agreement. TWU WA State secretary Tim Dawson said workers were infuriated by the sudden lockout, but were united in their attempt to secure their desired bargaining outcome. “After 12 bargaining rounds and no meaningful movement on workers’s claims, Brownes need to stop playing games and come back to the table with an agreement that allows workers to keep up with the cost of living,” he said. Brownes was contacted for comment.