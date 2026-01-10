Freight transport leaders are calling for permission to use larger, more efficient trucks to and from Fremantle Port, arguing the vehicles could carry more containers while reducing the number of trucks on local roads. Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said High Productivity Freight Vehicles, which transport four containers instead of three, were quieter, more fuel-efficient, and could ease congestion while lowering costs for trucking companies. The call comes as the State’s agricultural freight industry braces for the year-long closure of the Fremantle Traffic Bridge from February 1, meaning live export trucks and those carrying containerised grain would have to divert across Stirling Bridge. WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti in December flagged banning trucks crossing Stirling Bridge for a two-hour period during the morning or evening, or both, to ease congestion, but industry leaders say that could push up costs. But Mr Dumesny warned that the State Government’s proposed curfews on Stirling Bridge during peak periods could increase freight costs by 20 to 30 per cent, affecting both industry and consumers. “The deputy premier came out three weeks before Christmas and said they were consulting with (the transport) industry over the proposed curfews. The extent of consultation was none,” Mr Dumesny said. “The week before Christmas they asked if we wanted a morning or night curfew, or both. There was no consultation… so we asked who would pay for us to park the trucks up for two hours. How do you renegotiate that time period in an EBA?” He added that the Department of Transport had been working with businesses, cyclists, and other user groups for 18 months, while the transport industry was “given five minutes’ notice.” The freight industry had proposed using bigger truck combinations that could carry four 20-foot containers instead of three, potentially reducing truck movements by 25 to 30 per cent and avoiding the need for curfews. Fremantle Mayor Ben Lawver and the Greens have also joined the call, saying the bigger and more efficient trucks could reduce congestion and missions, offering a win for both businesses and the community. Mr Dumesny said the suggestion had been ignored by the State Government, saying he believed it would be a “threat to rail”. “It was a blanket no — not interested. We support both rail and road, and we have members that use both. Rail can’t deliver everywhere, and there are certain parts we can deliver directly by truck,” Mr Dumesny said. He confirmed discussions were ongoing with the Freight Trade Alliance and the Container Transport Alliance Australia and that they would meet this week — but the Department would not be invited to the meeting. Mr Dumesny said the State Government’s proposal of a curfew was economically unsustainable. “We have said no unless they will pay for it — the decision on that is now sitting with DOT and the Minister’s office,” he said. “It would be completely unsustainable without financial compensation — it will be passed on to the consumer. “You will pay everywhere. It is a complete and utter brain fart.” A spokeswoman for Ms Saffioti said there was “no plan” for a truck curfew to be implemented at the beginning of the closure period, but refused to rule it out — saying “all options may be considered... if required”.