Brazilian-owned Minerva Foods Australia will list two mothballed WA abattoirs for sale, confirming the company’s exit from WA more than a year after it abruptly closed its Wheatbelt processing facility. The Great Eastern Abattoir at Tammin was shut without notice last January after three years of operation. It followed the closure of the company’s Shark Lake Abattoir, Esperance, in 2023. Both properties will now be put on the market via an expressions of interest process through Colliers’ Benjamin Kepes and Sam Hammond. Mr Kepes said the campaign was a significant moment for the market. “These assets are well-recognised across Western Australia’s agricultural and processing sectors, and there has been ongoing interest in what their next chapter might look like,” he said. “This campaign provides clarity, giving the market a formal opportunity to assess both properties and consider their future potential.” It is the first time both properties have been offered for sale. Each is located in a key agricultural region and Colliers expects interest from processors, agribusiness operators, investors and groups seeking established regional infrastructure. The Tammin facility is located on the Great Eastern Highway and is offered alongside additional accommodation holdings in the town, while Shark Lake Abattoir comprises a large-scale regional holding across three titles. Both sites are currently under care and maintenance. The campaign is anticipated to generate strong attention given the profile of the assets, the scale of existing infrastructure, and the broader focus on regional processing capacity across the State. The properties will be offered together or individually, with the EOI process to close on May 15.