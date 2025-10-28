‘Unworkable’: Farmers slam BOM upgrade

A $4 million upgrade to the Bureau of Meteorology’s website has sparked outrage, with farmers and politicians slamming the design as confusing, inaccessible, and potentially dangerous amid severe weather events. The Bureau’s new weather website went live last week, with the organisation promoting the changes for including “simpler language for users, improved navigation, and more customisation options”. However, many users argue the opposite has occurred. The Bureau’s Facebook was quickly flooded with comments from disgruntled users who branded the updated site “disappointing” and “difficult to use”. “Never thought I’d live to see the return of days when standing on my front porch, looking up at the sky would tell me more than the Australian Bureau of Meteorology website,” one user wrote. In a statement about the site upgrade, the Bureau’s chief executive Dr Peter Stone said the changes were hoped to make it easier for the community to access weather information. “We designed the website in consultation with the community to make sure it delivers the benefits people want and need,” he said. “Like the popular BoM Weather app, the new website’s weather map allows you to customise your experience by saving a list of your favourite locations and selecting the type of weather information that you want to see. “This is just the beginning of our journey to improve our online services.” In a statement, the Bureau of Meteorology said community feedback in the update’s testing phase was “overwhelmingly positive”. “The Bureau of Meteorology serves every Australian every day and we take that commitment seriously. Millions of Australians use our website daily and the new website represents a change for all of them,” a spokesperson for the Bureau said. “We conducted user research and testing to understand how people use the website and identified improvements based on this research and testing — during that time, the community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “As we saw with the relaunch of the BOM Weather app in 2020, a dip in customer satisfaction is expected as customers familiarise themselves with the new website. “We expect satisfaction to increase as customers become accustomed to the new website and discover its benefits.” In October 2022, the organisation attempted to rebrand to be called “the Bureau” or the “Bureau of Meteorology” instead of the acronym “BOM”. The move, which cost over $220,000 was met with significant public backlash and mockery, particularly because it was announced during severe flooding events. The rebrand was quickly reversed, with the organisation announcing the public can call it whatever they like.