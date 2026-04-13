Milk tankers and road trains are now allowed to carry an extra 10 tonnes of perishable goods to alleviate pressures imposed by the ongoing global fuel crisis. The State Government announced the changes on Thursday as part of feedback from the Industry Support Working Group formed to address fuel shortages and soaring costs in WA, and particularly in the regions. The changes are effective immediately. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the changes to tonnage allowances came after consultation with dairy processors and industry. “This decision follows engagement with industry and dairy processors about how our Government can provide support and confidence during this challenging period,” she said. “Western Australians consume around one million litres of WA-produced milk and milk products daily, and we want to ensure WA families can continue to access milk at an affordable level.” Last month the State Government implemented initial changes to allow more fuel, fertiliser, lime, and lime sand to be transported by road trains in response to ongoing farming supply concerns. WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the changes were aimed at supporting WA industry and households with “on-the-ground” solutions. “We’re allowing accredited trucks and milk tankers to carry up to an extra 10 tonnes of milk and perishable food per load,” she said. “This is a practical step that means farmers will be able to transport local produce to families faster, while using less fuel and reducing costs.” Last Tuesday the State Government announced it would permit larger road trains to travel closer to Perth on the Great Northern Highway for a three-month trial in a bid to reduce truck movements and fuel usage. But Nationals WA leader Shane Love rubbished the move as appalling and reckless, after a 33km section of the highway between Pithara and Dalwallinu topped RAC’s riskiest roads survey last year. “To now allow larger, longer vehicles on to one of the most dangerous stretches of regional road in Western Australia is reckless and shows a complete disregard for road safety,” he said. “I am also concerned how the Muchea Road Train Assembly Area is going to cope with the extra truck trailers that will have to be dropped there.”