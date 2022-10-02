There was hardly room to move in the Perth Royal Show’s Sheep Pavilion last Thursday as a record number of young guns stepped into the ring for the Young Handlers competition.

A mammoth 26 students from the Cunderdin, Narrogin and Denmark WA College of Agriculture campuses, as well as Kelmscott Senior High School competed in the hotly contested event.

Judge and Neribri Stud principal Neroli Smith narrowed it down to eight, but it took thorough deliberations to whittle that number down even further.

“It’s just amazing,” she said.

“I’m very, very proud of where the industry is heading in terms of the showing side of the industry.

“There’s some terrific young kids. None of them put a foot wrong today, it was so hard to segregate them. You know, they all did an absolutely amazing job at the end of a very long day handling sheep.”

Five of the top eight hailed from the WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin, with Mrs Smith narrowing it to the final three before 16-year-old student Finn Synnot was awarded the coveted trophy.

“It was like a whisker to split them,” she said. “It got down to the tiniest nitty gritty detail. It could have gone either way but he just paid attention to that sheep and reassured it all day and was just that little bit better.”

Growing up in Perth, the win was an homage to Finn’s farming roots.

“Dad was from farm down in Tonebridge ... and my Pa was a shearing contractor and talked about it a lot,” he said.

Enrolling in ag school last year, the now Year 11 student said he had used every opportunity to do extra work at the college, becoming part of the cattle and sheep team, helping handle the animals for stud breeders throughout the week.

His work paid off, after the sheep he chose put him to work with its energetic outbursts.

“I didn’t really pick a very good one today,” Finn laughed. “My mate had picked 21 so I just said, ‘I’ll just pick 20.’”

It was the way he handled the spirited animal which earned him the trophy, his best result following a third in shearing and sixth in wool and Merino judging earlier in the week.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “It’s been a good week.”

The fact Finn grew up in the city came as a surprise to Mrs Smith, who was very impressed with his skills.

“It’s really amazing and speaks fairly large volumes for the agricultural education system that they can get students who’ve never handled sheep to that level within a couple of years,” she said.

“The colleges are very good at incorporating students that don’t come from a rural background, and then getting them involved in industry.”

The industry is where Finn sees his future, with his parents having moved to Narrogin after he enrolled to support his dreams.

“I’m thinking of going to Marcus Oldham in Victoria, because that’s where dad went to college after school and doing either a bachelor in farm management or agribusiness,” he said.

“I really like the industry, whether it’s wool or meat, everyone’s really nice and sort of gets around you and invites you in and teaches you everything — it’s not really a closed circle, everyone’s very inclusive.”