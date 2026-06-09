A prominent WA agribusiness has highlighted the need for improved port and air access as the State’s sheep industry adapts to changing markets. Craig Mostyn Group chief executive Wayne Crofts, as part of a presentation at the recent launch of the WA Sheep Industry Roadmap to 2028, said long-term forecasts for WA’s sheep industry were positive and the industry was well-placed to capitalise on emerging markets in South East Asia and China. But he said port and air access was limiting expansion. “We need to get flights out of the State, so expansion of the airport,” he said. “But, more importantly, more direct, port-to-port flights of more airlines will actually give us greater market access for fresh. “Why is that important? Because we win on fresh. “Our customers tell us that our product, our fresh lamb, lasts longer in their fridges and in their butcheries than others because we can get it to market quicker due to our proximity. “It’s a key differentiation for Western Australia.” Marketing frozen product was also important, he said, which in turn required port expansion. “We’ve got our port plan, but the more we can extend our port, the more we can actually increase our volumes, we’ll keep our costs down, but also keep our frequency of supply up,” he said. “There’s a great opportunity in Western Australia with our ports and our airports to actually get product out.” The current supply shortage in WA had pushed up prices, which Mr Crofts acknowledged was positive for producers. But processor margins were tight and markets were indicating current levels were too high. “The markets have demand, but don’t want to pay at the current prices,” he said. “It’s difficult to place product right now as a processor. There’s markets out there, but it’s not where it was. “There is this reality that we actually need to work together when it comes to markets and cycles.” WA’s sheep industry transition away from live exports required co-operation across the supply chain, he said, particularly when it came to ensuring year-round supply. “If every farmer wants to turn off all their lambs in the same month, yes, there is a processing issue,” he said. “If we can work together to even out supply of that product then actually processing is not the issue. “It actually then enables us to place the right product into the right market at the right time and, importantly, at the right price. “Ultimately I think we as an industry need to decide what sort of product are we going to produce and when, so that we can actually adequately market it.” Mr Crofts said V&V Walsh had installed a $50 million freezing facility to allow product to be shipped around the world, and was also investigating getting fresh product into additional markets. Other investments included scanning technology, developed by Murdoch University, to measure eating quality traits that could be accessed by a producer portal. “Producers can then log on and see, well what are the stats that sit behind what I’ve sent to you,” he said. “You can make better decisions on timing, on diets, on genetics, on breeding times and all of those things to improve your productivity. “Then start to focus on, well when we improve and differentiate on the quality and the specification, then we can then become more sophisticated in placing and marketing the products differently across the world.”