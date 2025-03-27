Jackie Jarvis has called for a “reset” of her relationship with farm advocacy groups and labelled biosecurity top priority as she embarks on a second term as the State’s Agriculture Minister. Addressing the WAFarmers annual general meeting in Perth on March 21, Ms Jarvis said she was “chuffed” when WA Premier Roger Cook phoned to say she would retain the agriculture portfolio. Ms Jarvis, the South West MLC for WA Labor, also kept the small business and forestry portfolios, and picked up fisheries and a new portfolio called Mid West. She said it had been a “bruising State election campaign”, with Labor experiencing a landslide win but a significant swing away in regional areas that led to the party losing regional seats Geraldton, Albany and Warren-Blackwood. “Election campaigns can be a bit bruising, particularly between the Labor party and the agricultural sector, so this is a good opportunity for a bit of a reset,” she said. “I was chuffed . . . when the Premier called and told me I would have the agriculture portfolio, he has added fisheries to the list . . . which can also be quite bruising. “But this is a fantastic opportunity to reset our relationship with WAFarmers and the National Farmers Federation, and to move agriculture forward in WA.” Ms Jarvis said biosecurity would continue to be her top priority as the WA Government battles multiple pest incursions including polyphagous shot hole borer and Queensland Fruit Fly. New WAFarmers president Steve McGuire, who was appointed to the role at the AGM, said anger about the Albanese Government’s live sheep export ban had affected the State election result. The Cook Government has also introduced a series of decisions that have disappointed some regional voters, including gun reforms, fishing and crayfishing restrictions, a ban on native logging, and its since-repealed Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. “Live export has been a huge topic, and the State Government has to some extent supported that, the Minister has come under fire for not being strong enough in her support,” Mr McGuire said. “We have a robust relationship with the Minister. We are happy to work with her but will be keeping the State Government to account, that is what our members expect.”