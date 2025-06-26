WA’s opposition and farming leaders have poked holes in the State Budget, labelling it one of “missed opportunity” that shows the regions continue to “bankroll vanity projects” in the city. Labor’s ninth Budget unveiled a $2.5 billion surplus, with its headline offering for country residents a $10b investment in regional areas focused on health infrastructure, mental health services, community safety, housing and community services. WA Treasurer Rita Saffioti said more than $4b had been allocated to Royalties for Regions but details of how that money would be spent were scant, with Budget papers saying it would “go towards projects which enhance regional communities”. WA Nationals Leader Shane Love accused the Labor Government of “shamelessly pillaging” Royalties for Regions — formulated by the Nationals in 2008 — to fund projects that should be paid for our of consolidated revenue, including “basic government services”. He accused the State Government of “continuing to starve the very regions that generate the wealth” to “bankroll vanity projects” in the city, pointing to WA Labor’s controversial $217 million plan to build a street motorsport circuit in Perth’s Burswood Park. “Royalties for Regions has become nothing more than a fund to prop up the Budget and bankroll Labor’s agenda,” Mr Love said. “Worse still, this Government has flatly refused to deliver meaningful cost-of-living relief for regional families. “People in the bush are being told to make do with fewer services, higher costs, and no support.” WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and regional roads had been ignored, with no mention of a long-touted new home for DPIRD’s head office. “We have had seven budget surpluses in a row... and yet DPIRD is being asked to do more with less — again,” he said. “Forward estimates show DPIRD’s technical and support services budget nearly halving by 2027-28. “This isn’t fiscal discipline. It’s a quiet dismantling of WA’s agricultural backbone “The long-promised DPIRD headquarters have vanished into the fog. “No timeline, no location, no plan — and not even a footnote in the 2025–26 Budget.” Mr Whittington said the Budget contained “barely a whisper” for regional freight corridors or grain roads. While farmers in the Great Southern welcomed a $25m investment to upgrade a 12km section of South Coast Highway between Cheynes Road and Kojaneerup, they questioned why the total was half of the original $50m pre-election promise made in January. Budget papers also revealed the state’s firearm buyback scheme, which came into effect in April and has resulted in tens of thousands of guns surrendered to police, has been cut by 30 per cent — or $6 million — to just under $14m. There was no funding allocated to the scheme beyond next year. Agriculture was a notable omission from discussions when the WA Government’s $14b ‘Made in WA’ campaign was launched in February, with $25m included in the State Budget to expand WA’s manufacturing capability. Budget papers explaining the campaign focused on Labor’s desire to expand solar batteries, transmission towers and other electricity infrastructure to be built in WA, but failed to mention agriculture. Labor’s pledge to fund a Royal Flying Doctor Service base at Geraldton also did not crack a mention, despite the Cook Government committing $7.5m towards establishing the facility ahead of the State election. Geraldton MLA Kirrilee Warr said the service was critical for timely emergency care in the region’s remote areas. “Nearly 2000 patients were retrieved by the service in the Mid West during the past year — more than five per day,” she said, But WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis — also the Mid West Minister — said she had spoken to the RFDS chief executive and the commitment would be “honoured as part of our four-year term”, despite not being included in the Budget. The Cook Government’s Budget also quietly reduced KidSport vouchers used to help struggling families with the cost of fees and uniforms from $500 to $300 per child, saving the Budget bottom line about $20 million over four years. A $960,000 initiative enabling free venue entry for kids taking VacSwim swimming lessons was also cut, after being extended last summer following a spate of child drowning incidents in 2024. Opposition leader Basil Zempilas said the State Government had failed to deliver cost of living relief to Western Australians, but delivered a budget for the “big end of town.” “The cost of water up, the cost of electricity up, the cost of the emergency services levy up,” he said.