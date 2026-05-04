Calls are mounting from Australian dairy farmers for fairer price increases on the supermarket shelf to support sustainable and fresh production. Australian Dairy Farmers and seven State-based industry organisations have banded together in a unified call for fairer pricing to reflect the rising cost of production across the country. The united call from the ADF calls for a transparent retail price increase of about 30¢ per litre, guaranteed pass-through of value through processors to farmers, and stronger clarity and compliance under the Dairy Code of Conduct. WAFarmers dairy section president Ian Noakes said the industry must address the increasing cost-price squeeze on farmers. He said WA’s dairy farmers had pushed for fairer prices from supermarkets and processors for the past year, with input price increases exacerbated by the war in the Middle East. “Input costs continue to rise, but farmgate prices are not keeping pace,” he said. “Without change, the pressure on farmers will only intensify.” The 30 per cent price increase would include 15¢ to farmers, 10¢ to processors, and 5¢ to supermarkets. Mr Noakes said the soaring cost of inputs — fuel and fertiliser — seasonal variability, geopolitical uncertainty, and flat retail pricing were adding strain to the State’s few dairy producers and raising concerns about the ability to provide affordable milk to consumers. “We’re worried about the food cost for our customers, and they’re (supermarkets and processors) not showing any concern about the profitability of their farmers, which will affect the long-term pricing and the long-term availability of milk,” he said. “What I get is supermarkets are happy to sell their milk for whatever margin they’re making now, so why, if the price goes up, do they have to take their cut as well? “Our milk processors are feeling the pain as much as the farmers are, because their costs for fuel and making their bottles have gone through the roof.” Average price figures in WA are hard to calculate because of the varying contracts for each dairy farmer. Most are paid a different price for different months of the year. Despite the increasing costs and fertiliser and fuel supply concerns, WA’s dairy farmers have experienced a good start to the season for rainfall, decreasing costs. Mr Noakes said the unified call from the nation’s dairy farmers was necessary to highlight the impacts across each State. “(We) don’t feel it’s fair that farmers bear the cost, it should be flowing through to the supermarket, to the price of food, and then flow back to the farm,” he said. ADF president Ben Bennett said dairy farmers across the country were facing some of the highest production costs in the developed world, while consumers enjoyed some of the cheapest fresh milk. “A modest increase in retail milk pricing would help ensure farms remain viable and continue producing this essential, nutrient-rich food, but only if that value is passed back through the supply chain,” he said. “Milk is an essential, nutrient-rich food used every day by Australian families. Fair pricing today is what will ensure Australian dairy remains on Australian tables tomorrow.”