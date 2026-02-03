WA dairy farmers vote overwhelmingly to form committee under Agricultural Produce Commission

WA dairy farmers have banded together to form an Agricultural Produce Commission dairy committee, a move they hope will improve access to research, development and extension programs. For about six-and-half years WAFarmers executive manager of dairy policy, advocacy, and engagement Laura Stocker met WA’s dairy producers to tout the idea of forming a dairy committee under the APC to support a better and sustainable funding model. The dairy committee, while under the APC, replaced the WAFarmers Dairy Council after an overwhelming majority vote by dairy producers in December last year — 79 per cent voted yes while 21 per cent voted no. The decision means all dairy farmers are required to pay a compulsory fee-for-service to benefit the industry in WA. Ms Stocker said the formation of the committee means the WA dairy industry will start with a “full buy-in” to leverage funds to benefit dairy farmers. “Under the Agricultural Produce Commission the DPC won’t be a membership-based organisation,” she said. “The DPC will be able to leverage money from all sorts of places that they couldn’t leverage . . . as an advocacy, a lobby-based organisation, so there will be a lot more financial opportunities as well.” While the formation of the committee replaces the WAFarmers Dairy Council, it will not replace Western Dairy or Dairy Australia, rather work in conjunction to be beneficial to dairy farmers. “We’ve already got Western Dairy, who are part of Dairy Australia, who do the great job of RD&E — the dairy producers’ committee is not there to take over from Western Dairy or to compete with it in the RD&E process,” she said. “It’s important that as the DPC develops that it works very closely with Western Dairy to make sure that they complement each others activities, rather than standing on each other’s toes or competing for space. “Because that’s ridiculous in such a small industry — you can’t afford to have two groups that are trying to do the same thing. That’s something that the DPC, Western Dairy, and Dairy Australia will work out together.” Travelling around WA’s dairy farms, Ms Stocker often is accompanied by WAFarmers dairy section president Ian Noakes, Brunswick dairy farmer Michael Partridge, or APC chief executive Catherine O’Keefe. Ms Stocker said Ms O’Keefe’s involvement ensured any questions were answered correctly from an APC point of view. “Catherine was really excellent at conveying information in an impartial way and responding to people’s questions in a very informative and impartial way,” she said. Ms Stocker said the idea to form a dairy committee under the APC was a “learning curve” that forced explanations on how it would differ from the WAFarmers Dairy Council. “It would replace and enhance the Dairy Council, but it’s a completely different type of organisation — it was important that dairy producers understood that this wasn’t something that was being imposed on them,” she said. “There was going to be a poll and every single dairy producer had the chance to vote at that poll, and they could vote yes or no — if people didn’t agree with it then there was an opportunity. “We had plenty of opportunities for them to speak up at the regional roundabouts. A couple of people were opposed to it, but most people seemed to be very in favour of it and voted yes.”