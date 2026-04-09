A study has found high-intensity rotational grazing performs well when collectively considering emissions reduction, profit and productivity, but producers acknowledge there remain limited financial incentives to adopt regenerative farming methods. Professor Matthew Harrison, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture’s lead for climate science, was part of an Australian Wool Innovation-funded study which monitored four properties in varying rainfall regions within Australia to understand the impact of different types of pasture species, existing soil carbon stocks and rotational grazing practices. Professor Harrison said there were trade-offs between profitability and environmental benefits, but the study found high-intensity grazing, conducted for very short periods before paddocks were rested for an extended duration, led to more pasture growth, more soil carbon storage and lower emissions. It also performed better than low-intensity grazing when emissions, profit and productivity were all taken into account. Professor Harrison said producers needed to be clear about their goals when choosing grazing systems — whether they focused on profit, environmental benefits or a balance of both. “It comes down to the individual farmer and how they rationalise their priorities. Is it building soil carbon? Is it animal welfare? Is it profitability? Is it practicality? Is it total productivity?” he said. Zoe Allington and her husband, Travis, run Allington Family Farms in Tenterden, where they grow pasture-raised eggs and chicken, Berkshire pork and grass-fed beef and lamb. Their products are sold directly to consumers via local independent supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and weekly community markets, as well as an online shop. Ms Allington said their regenerative model was a point of difference and was attractive to consumers, but it did come at a cost. Stock are moved daily as part of the pasture rotations, and this needs to be staffed, along with the associated infrastructure costs. “It’s a little bit like a never-ending cycle of needing more infrastructure to keep doing what we’re doing,” she said. Ms Allington said rotational grazing, especially moving the chickens daily, had improved the quality of their pastures and soil. Their decision to adopt regenerative practices was part of their ethos to look after the land and ensure they had something to pass down to their kids. While her family is motivated by environmental factors, she realised the majority of farmers would be concerned about the viability of transitioning to regenerative agriculture. “There’s not necessarily huge incentives for farmers to raise animals or grow crops in that way. Unless you sell direct to the market, there’s not really much incentive in Australia to do it,” she said. “If there was more demand for grass-fed and grass-finished products, then there would be the incentive.” Ms Allington’s advice to farmers wanting to make some changes was to be patient. “There is still massive potential for bigger farms to raise animals in regenerative systems,” she said. Read the paper in full: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-026-01331-2