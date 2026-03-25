Declining confidence among WA farmers has copped another blow as input costs skyrocket in the lead-up to seeding and the winter cropping season. Rabobank’s latest rural confidence survey found sentiment among the State’s growers and pastoralists was already waning before the outbreak of war in the Middle East almost four weeks ago — softening by four points in late 2025. The majority of farmers surveyed by the agribusiness bank said they expected the agricultural economy and outlook to remain stable throughout 2026. Fewer growers thought prospects across the industry would improve. Rabobank WA State manager Steve Kelly said a high level of uncertainty would exist among farmers with the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, with soaring prices and availability of farming inputs at the forefront of operational considerations. “Price volatility and high logistics costs mean some farmers may take a more conservative approach to input use, prioritising risk management and cash flow over production expansion,” Mr Kelly said. Falling commodity prices, dry seasonal conditions, higher input costs and government interventions and policies were among the main concerns highlighted by surveyed farmers, with a 21 per cent fall in positivity that skyrocketing commodity prices would benefit them in the coming year. Mr Kelly said WA farmers were making the most of the gains made from last year’s record harvest — which reached 27.35 million tonnes — despite uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain issues. “High production last year has allowed many WA farmers to reduce debt levels, so they are coming into this year’s cropping program with strong balance sheets,” he said. “However, they are dealing with tight margins and are cautious about how external factors — ranging from government decisions to global trade dynamics — may impact their businesses.” But last year’s harvest bonanza did not automatically translate to a higher level of confidence for grain growers, with many factoring pricing pressures and tighter margins into their crop rotational decisions. Canola — a significant element in ethanol production — is expected to be planted in stronger numbers this year amid potential domestic oil supply issues. Confidence among cattle producers also fell significantly, with pastoralists citing the impact of drought — particularly among producers in the Gascoyne region. Sheep producers were the only ones in the industry to experience a rise in confidence despite the approaching 2028 deadline on the phase out of live sheep exports by sea.