Almost three months on from the outbreak of war in the Middle East, uncertainty continues to dog WA’s producers as they deal with the “new normal” of soaring input costs and supply constraints. Despite supply and pricing concerns lingering among WA’s growers and agriculture industry leaders, confidence has grown slightly as seeding begins to wrap up in the State’s grain growing regions after enough fertiliser and diesel was secured to ensure the winter crop was sown. The conflict, and its resulting supply crisis, threatened to derail WA’s predicted $7 billion harvest, with thousands of grain growers still at risk of running out of fuel and fertiliser throughout the winter crop season. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said growers were still uncertain despite fuel stockpiling by the State and Federal governments and incoming fertiliser supplies. He estimated Australia used up to three million tonnes of fertiliser a year, meaning the latest shipment and available supply fell far below the amount needed to see farmers through the season. “It is still very much up in the air, but people tend to have calmed down because they’ve got to have been able to get enough to get their crop in,” Mr Whittington said. Australia relies heavily on imported urea, and most of it moves through the Strait of Hormuz, which was officially closed by Iran on March 27. York brothers Erin and Adrian Emin began seeding in the last week of March and are expecting to finish up by May 21. The pair have so far put down about 8200ha of crop — canola, barley, wheat, and oats — continuing with their original plan despite previous fears only half of their crop would go in the ground. Erin said they were able to secure enough diesel and fertiliser for seeding, but higher prices would affect their bottom line as fertiliser supply post-seeding remained a concern. “Fertiliser has been OK, but it’s been touch-and-go with some products,” he said. “They’ve (supplier) had to change products around the seeding fertilisers to accommodate us so we could continue seeding, but nitrogen is still an issue. It’s a very high price for urea for the post-seeding nitrogen. “There’s prices of up to $1400 a tonne, so it’s very expensive at the moment.” The brothers avoided diesel supply issues during seeding thanks to on-farm supply and continual top-ups with assistance from their supplier. “We haven’t seen the wash-out of what the extra cost will be, but it’s not going to be pretty . . . it’s going to make the margins very tight,” Erin said. Vegetables WA chief executive Peter Spackman said the conflict had forced an adjustment to a “new normal” of increased production costs, while access to fertiliser remained “hit-and-miss”, and supply chains continued to be disrupted. A recent survey of producers revealed about one third had reduced or changed their planting program by up to 20 per cent to accommodate the ongoing uncertainty and to manage risk. “This means there will be a reduction in the availability of fresh produce down the track, and we could see prices increase,” Mr Spackman said. Large exporters with long-term arrangements were managing, but those who ran a mix of export and domestic sales were struggling, he said. “I noticed a carton of 6kg of carrots for $2 at the Spud Shed recently, so someone had obviously dumped it into the market cheap,” Mr Spackman said. “Periodically that happens, and it isn’t great for anyone.” Mr Whittington said farmers would face a difficult choice if they were hit with a decent amount of rain with not enough urea stored or incoming orders — likely forcing farmers to make the decision to prioritise paddocks or cut back on the amount applied if the conflict continued. He said there had been enough fuel and fertiliser for farmers to put a crop in, but not as large as in previous years, and he had taken the opportunity to drop a couple of paddocks. “It’s probably taken it back to a slightly more normal rotation,” he said.