WA dairy farmers say they would prefer an Australian but above all want a “good” company to take over milk-buying juggernaut Brownes after it was put on the market abruptly last week. The unexpected sale was announced on April 22 in the wake of a loan default by its Chinese parent, with Brownes chief executive Natalie Sarich-Dayton quick to assure farmers it was “business as usual” for dairy farmers. WAFarmers dairy council president Ian Noakes said while an Australian owner would be preferred, WA’s 100-plus dairy farmers’ ultimate desire would be for a “good” owner. He heaped praise on Chinese firm Shanghai Ground Food Tech — a consortium including one of China’s largest cheesemakers — which bought Brownes from private equity group Archer Capital in 2017. “The business has turned around since the Chinese company took over — it’s in a much better place,” he said. “They’ve done a good job of turning this company into a positive company again.” Mr Noakes said Ms Sarich-Dayton’s comments painted a “very positive picture” of the sale and while it may be business as usual for now, farmers were wondering how long this would be the case. “Obviously a sale like that isn’t going to happen overnight,” Mr Noakes said. “I actually question what is the value of Brownes . . . I would have thought the land at Balcatta, generally speaking, would have been their biggest asset but they don’t actually own that.” Australia’s oldest dairy company — founded in the Perth suburb of Shenton Park by Irishman Edward Browne in 1886 — is looking for its fifth owner in 20 years. Mr Noakes said he was hopeful, based on history, the sale of the company would not result in any major industry changes. “All three major companies in WA (Lactalis, Bega, and Brownes) have changed hands in recent years and it has been business as usual, so hopefully this will be the same,” he said. Mr Noakes said it would be disastrous if Brownes were to stop trading, saying the business was vital for the WA dairy industry due to its cheese processing facility. “When we have a spring surplus of milk we know it can go into the cheese, so it plays a vital part in the balancing of milk in WA,” he said. “Before they started that up, milk was being trucked out of WA which is not a good thing — it’s not positive for the industry because it means that milk basically has no value.” Mr Noakes said had been lobbying dairy processors to increase the price of milk because dairy farmers were “doing it tough”. Nationwide, the dairy processing industry accounts for about 8 billion litres of milk a year but has been challenged by a lower milk pool, higher supplier prices and increased production costs. Local players were not immune from the pressures, though the WA industry — anchored by Brownes, Harvey Fresh, Bega and Bannister Downs, has been relatively stable in recent years — supplying milk, yoghurt, cheese and cream to WA and overseas buyers from a State milk supply that stands at about 320 million litres annually.