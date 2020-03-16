WA farmers relishing robust commodity prices: Rabobank

The State’s farmers are enjoying the agriculture sector’s strong commodity prices, although many producers remain without decent rainfall.

Rabobank’s latest confidence survey, released today, found WA farmers have entered 2020 bullish about the season ahead.

Seasonal conditions were reported as reason for optimism by 58 per cent of those expecting conditions to improve, marking an increase up from the 38 per cent recorded last quarter.

Upbeat commodity prices were the driving factor for 47 per cent, up from 39 per cent, of farmers confident about this year.

Rabobank regional manager for WA Steve Kelly noted rain across the State this year had not been as widespread as the Eastern States.

However, he said the east coast rainfall and its positive impact on livestock prices was drive confidence in WA.

“After last season’s disappointing finish, with only two thirds of WA’s average crop produced, the potential prospect of a better season and strong commodity prices has farmers buoyed,” he said.

More in Thursday’s Countryman.