Newdegate-Lake Grace farming legend and influential agri-politics player Bob Iffla has passed away after a lifetime of tenacity and hard work. WAFarmers livestock section president Geoff Pearson tearfully announced Mr Iffla’s passing at the organisation’s grain conference in Albany on Friday. Mr Iffla was president of the organisation’s grain council, but hung up his hat in 2017. In his 2023 autobiography Mr Iffla detailed his dreams of following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps, before becoming one of WA’s peak farmers and land custodian. “I reckon some people today give up too bloody easy and don’t look ahead; it seems like they’re looking in the rear vision mirror all the time instead of looking forward,” Mr Iffla told Countryman. “I wanted to do this to inspire and encourage people who have had a hard start in life as much as I possibly could. I thought maybe aspects of the story could be good for anyone, not just farmers.” Life experiences, and lessons learnt from his time raised on his grandparents’ farm in the Porongurup Ranges shaped his tenacity and lifelong belief that anything could be achieved with a can-do attitude. Mr Iffla leaves behind his wife Eileen, three children, seven grandchildren and a 29,000ha mixed farming operation located between Newdegate and Lake King.