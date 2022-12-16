Groups helping in the fight against wild dogs are now eligible for grants of up to $100,000 in a WA Government bid to support the cattle and sheep industries.

The grants — worth a total $320,000 — are being offered to organisations conducting research into methods of monitoring and controlling the declared pest, which includes dingoes, feral dogs and their hybrids.

It is the second time the grants have been offered as part of the industry-led WA Wild Dog Action Plan, supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Former WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan — who has been replaced by Upper House MLC Jackie Jarvis — announced the funding on Wednesday before stepping down from Premier Mark McGowan’s Cabinet.

“These competitive grants will support projects that use innovative methods to measure wild dog numbers and contribute to the on-ground management of wild dogs,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“Understanding the number of predatory wild dogs is essential to ensuring our control tools are effective.

“These projects, together with the work of Recognised Biosecurity Groups and DPIRD’s Wild Dog Action Plan activities, all contribute to improving wild dog management and livestock productivity and profitability.”

Camera Icon Former WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan pictured in 2019 with Kalgoorlie Pastoral Alliance executive officer Ross Wood, Wild Dog Action Plan Project Officer Barry Davies, fencing contractor Dan Weaver and Member for Mining and Pastoral Kyle McGinn. Credit: Tori O'Connor / Kalgoorlie Miner

Grants ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 are available to research, not-for-profit, community, industry and producer groups, as well as education institutions.

The results from the projects — which it’s hoped will identify new innovative methods and refine current methods of monitoring wild dogs — will be shared with the community and key stakeholders.

“The proposed research and development projects must contribute towards innovative solutions through investigating and developing alternative approaches to monitoring methods for wild dog management and control,” DPRID’s website states.

“This includes research into and/or the development or improvement of innovative tools or technologies to improve the detection, reporting, control and management of impacts of wild dogs, including improving the humaneness of control methods.”

Findings from the last round of projects are being finalised, including testing trap alerts, drones to track wild dogs, bait uptake trials, bait storage and non-lethal control.

In the Murchison region, pastoralists have been testing a prototype drone equipped with a camera and thermal imaging software that can carry 72 baits weighing 10kg.

The drone — which can reach a speed of 140km/h with a flight time of 80 minutes — is the brainchild of Murchison pastoralists Mayne and Leanne Jenour and drone pilot Nigel Brown, of Perth-based company Autonomous Technology.

Applications close Friday, March 3.Visit agric.wa.gov.au/wilddogfund.