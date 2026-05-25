Being part of the WA Police rural crime team is a very different role from dealing with everyday crime and road crashes, with specialised cops putting all manner of livestock at the forefront of their duties. The Perth-based team are not limited to investigating sheep, cattle, and crops, but also other animals which could be considered livestock, including bees, goats, ducks, and pigs. Det-Sen. Const. Michael Le Poidevin joined the team a few years ago after a stint as a police officer in Katanning, and was inspired by internal newsletters that showed officers “dressed up as cowboys”. “When I went to Katanning a few years ago and worked as a copper there, I got really involved in the community, talking to all the farmers and just realising that farming is a lot more than just planting something and putting water on it,” he said. “I became interested in the sheep, the cropping, all the farming aspects. I came back to Perth to do my detective training and then realised the rural crime team is a detective spot. “So I did everything I could to get on the team, and have been here now for almost a couple of years and just love it.” Det-Sen. Const. Le Poidevin said one of the major obstacles officers on the team had to grapple with was the lengthy time frames between a potential crime occurring — such as livestock theft — and when farmers noticed and reported it. “We’ve got a two-month time frame, which isn’t too bad, but we can typically see anywhere between three months all the way down to four weeks, because unfortunately you can’t shear when they get drenched . . . they are not out there every day checking so it can put us behind the eight ball a bit,” he said. When not investigating livestock or machinery-related thefts, the rural crime team are out and about at saleyards checking licences, and travelling across the State — from the Great Southern to the Kimberley. Backed by “a lot” of technology, the team have unique access to systems that help them with investigations while working with farmers and pastoralists for crime prevention. Officers on the team are trained with carrying out DNA swabs on livestock, with samples collected through the animal’s ear before it is packaged up and sent to a company on the east coast that specialises in animal DNA testing. Labs in WA are limited to human DNA testing. The time frames on crimes reported can make it difficult to spot trends in any potential criminal activity, prompting the team to continue checking in with locals, whether at the desk or on the road. Recent problems the team have encountered include unlawful killings of pet goats and lambs on small hobby farms around the Byford and Wanneroo areas. “We’re in a unique spot that we also get access to the (National Livestock Identification System) database as well, so we can see a bunch of movements and work with saleyards,” Det-Sen. Const. Le Poidevin said. Padlocks have become a point of crime prevention tactics — as it’s difficult to rig up CCTV covering thousands of hectares of land — with some success in deterring crimes. “There’s been quite a few farmers that have had a couple of bad years where people have stolen sheep — they started using padlocks and that is literally all it’s taken, and they’ve never had another issue,” he said. “But on the flip side, some of the places are 10,000 acres and have 100 fences. It’s too much of an impost to put a padlock on every single gate.” Farmers and pastoralists are encouraged to report stock theft to their local police station for their case to be passed to the rural crime team, or contact them at stocktheft@police.wa.gov.au.