WA poultry producers are on high alert after testing confirmed Australia’s fifth case of H5N1 this week, threatening the multi-million-dollar industry. Testing at CSRIO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness confirmed on Tuesday Australia’s fifth case of H5N1 in a giant petrel found on Roses Beach, west of Esperance. WA has recorded four cases of the avian flu, and another bird in South Australia tested positive last week. While the virus has not yet been detected in poultry or native birds, producers across the State have locked down their farms and processing operations to minimise any potential exposure. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said on Friday while the disease was currently contained to migratory birds, that could soon change. “Whether it’s in two months or two years, I think we have to prepare ourselves that we will see the loss of some wildlife in selected areas,” she said. “We have to prepare ourselves for if it got into one poultry farm. We might have to euthanise chickens in selected locations. “In other countries, they didn’t know they had it (bird flu) until it was in the commercial farming situation. That’s why in other countries there were shortages of chickens and eggs, because by the time they knew they had it, it was already in commercial farms. “In WA, we are on the front foot with this. We have had time to prepare. The poultry industry has been prepared.” The Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA has called upon the State Government to support the industry via the creation of an industry support package to help farmers should a significant cull of chickens occur following an outbreak. CCIWA chief executive Will Golsby said the broader impact on the State’s poultry industry could take months to unfold and lead to the closure of farms for several months. Ms Jarvis said any decisions surrounding poultry housing orders remained under the directive of the chief veterinary officer. A State Government spokeswoman said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development would continue to work closely with the WA poultry industry to ensure preparedness in the event of an outbreak and minimise any impacts.