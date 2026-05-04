A WA producer who founded one of Australia’s leading fullblood Wagyu herds has been recognised with an honorary life membership. Peter Gilmour, the founder of Irongate Wagyu, received the award at WagyuEdge 2026 in Brisbane, to recognise his outstanding and sustained contribution to the Australian Wagyu Association and the advancement of the industry. Mr Gilmour built one of Australia’s leading fullblood herds from just 40 cows and a single bull at a time when Wagyu had minimal presence in Western Australia. Australian Wagyu Association president Laird Morgan said Mr Gilmour had a profound impact on both the association and the industry. “Peter is one of those individuals the industry stands on — a driving force behind the systems, trust and genetic advancement that underpin Wagyu’s success in Australia,” Mr Morgan said. “As the industry moves forward, it does so standing on the shoulders of giants. Peter is undoubtedly one of those giants.” “He helped shift the AWA from a registry-focused body to a forward-looking breed development organisation, putting it on the trajectory we see today.” Mr Gilmour served on the AWA board from 2013 to 2019, including as president, during a period of rapid industry growth and increased scrutiny around Wagyu branding and standards. His leadership strengthened governance, professionalism and the association’s long-term capability. He also set new benchmarks at a production level. Irongate Wagyu became the largest 5-star Breedplan completeness of recording herd in Australia and a major contributor to the early AWA progeny test program, helping establish the foundation for ongoing genetic progress. His leadership style and influence were also strongly felt by those he worked alongside. Former AWA president Chantal Winter described his journey as “a masterclass in pioneering spirit,” recognising his role in setting new standards for the industry. “You didn’t just build a brand, you built a benchmark,” she said. She also credited his mentorship during her time as the first female president of the AWA. “You pushed the industry to aim higher, to move beyond being a commodity and position Wagyu as a true luxury product,” she said. Mr Gilmour reinforced that mindset, emphasising the importance of ambition and continuous improvement. “There is no benefit in becoming a commodity, we want to be the best of the best,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of learning and collaboration in driving industry progress. “Be a student of the game, there is so much to take away and apply, and even small improvements can have a significant impact,” he said.