A program designed to minimise the negative effects from the live sheep export ban on regional WA is receiving positive feedback. WA Shearing Industry Association’s Beyond the Shed program, funded by the $139.8 million transition assistance package, has had more than 90 participants since it launched in January. All up, 90 shearing shed workers and 29 shearing contractors have signed up for the program and completed training, with WASIA reporting an influx of inquiries in recent weeks as word of the benefits of the program started circulating within the industry. Jerramungup wool classer and shearing contractor Dael Parnell recently completed a seeding training course alongside her shed staff. “The Beyond the Shed training has been a great opportunity for people in our industry to pick up practical skills that can be used throughout the year,” she said. “A lot of shed workers are already hardworking, reliable people who are used to long days and physical work. “Training in areas like fencing, machinery operation and heavy vehicles gives them more employment options while also helping farmers and regional businesses find skilled workers when they need them.” Courses currently being delivered include seeding operations, fencing, heavy vehicle driver operations, chainsaw, forklift, first aid, AusChem accreditation and working in confined spaces. WASIA president Darren Spencer said the feedback he was hearing was incredibly positive. “We’re getting really good reports from the participants,” he said. “It has been great to see so many people there (in the classes), just getting on and working with each other, doing the job, learning.” Mr Spencer said it was beneficial for shearers to have additional skills. “It’s not going to solve the fact that we’ve lost a lot of sheep out of the industry, but it’ll give those people that extra skill and that opportunity to be able to go and find some work during the quiet periods,” he said. Mr Spencer said the next step for WASIA would be to increase their marketing of the program to growers through grower groups. He said there was a pool of skilled, work-ready people who could support farming businesses during peak periods throughout the year and it was crucial farmers were aware these people were already part of their local communities. For more information about upcoming training opportunities through the program contact Tiff Davey at btstraining@wasia.com.au.