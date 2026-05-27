An economic analysis underpinning WA’s transition away from live sheep exports has found the sector will require broad market changes, rather than simply rebuilding flock numbers. The WA Roadmap to 2028: Economic Analysis was produced by Rennie Advisory for Sheep Producers Australia. The findings will be used to provide an economic evidence base to inform the WA Sheep Industry Roadmap to 2028, set to be released in June. The report’s scope was to analyse potential supply chain interventions which could enable sustainable flock growth and improved outcomes across the value chain. It estimated WA’s flock sat at 8.72 million head, a substantial reduction from 12.4 million in 2022, with the potential to reach 9.02 million by 2030. WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said he welcomed the report, which put financial figures around the current situation. “It indicates that any significant rebuild in the WA sheep flock will take time,” he said. “The report authors noted the lack of confidence in the sheep industry after the decision to ban the live export. It suggests that some forward contracting or risk-sharing by the supply chain may be necessary to address this lack of confidence. “These are all points that WAFarmers has made to government.” The report was released on May 18 via The Future Flock website and acknowledged by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, but was not widely circulated. Major industry groups were unaware it had been published, including WAFarmers and the National Farmers’ Federation. The report’s modelling found the best outcome for the sector would be achieved by industry bodies, meat processors and producers working together to deliver farm-level adoption changes and an aggregate change in market structures. “Taken together, the production, market and financial evidence assembled in this economic baseline points to a stark but actionable conclusion: WA’s sheep industry cannot rely on a simple return to past flock sizes or market structures to secure its future,” the report read. “The confluence of flock contraction, cropping expansion, live export phase-out, labour constraints and rising input costs means that past models, centred on large Merino-dominated flocks, heavy reliance on wethers and spot markets, and seasonal processing peaks, are unlikely to deliver resilient profitability or supply-chain stability over the coming decade. “Consequently, this economic baseline is the starting point for problem-solving rather than an end in itself.” AWN wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook said his immediate reaction to the report was that it was based off a “best case scenario”. Mr Tilbrook said while the numbers in the report seemed sound, rebuilding WA’s flock would be a lengthy process. “The report in a nutshell: very much achievable, assuming that people are really going to push to get back into sheep,” he said. “To get an extra million breeding ewes in the system with the numbers we’ve currently got, minimum two years if everything goes right: excellent lambing numbers, everyone keeps all their sheep, no one gets out of sheep. “In my opinion, it’s going to be four, five years before we see any significant increase in sheep and wool production.” Sheep production remained in competition with cropping, he said, which often allowed for better returns per hectare, improved technology, and more time off. He pointed to the ageing population of many sheep producers, with a trend nationally towards younger farmers turning away from livestock. Many former sheep producers had removed fencing and other infrastructure from their properties, and while improved prices had boosted confidence, the sheep and wool markets would need to be sustained longer term for many to consider buying back in. “If we can see these prices hold $2000 a bale, $200 a sheep, minimum, and it sticks at those levels or better for the next two, three, four years, that will give producers some confidence to get back in,” he said. “They’re not going to jump in right now because history has burnt them.” Many producers chose to stay in sheep during the market highs of 2021, but then suffered when oversupply led to prices plummeting. “This time around, a large percentage of producers, on the back of the phase-out of the live exports and the confidence with that, ultimately said, ‘I’m cashing in, I am not going to miss the boat again’,” he said. The report also pointed to the potential for producers to capitalise on premiums for certified non-mulesed wool. Mr Tilbrook said while premiums were there, ethically sourced wool only made up 15 to 20 per cent of the market. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry said the Transition Advocate met regularly with all relevant WA industry groups. “WA industry groups were advised about the release of the WA Roadmap to 2028: Economic Analysis through the Transition Advocate’s monthly update,” it read. “The report is available on the Transition Advocate page and the News and Media page on the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website following its release on the Future Flock website. “The economic analysis was informed by the broader WA Roadmap industry consultations that WA industry peak bodies were active participants in and regularly kept up to date on progress, including that there was economic analysis underway.”