Inspiring female voices from across the State will be sharing their stories at the Women in Farming network’s annual seminar in the Great Southern later this month.

With the theme, ‘Find Your Voice, Find Your Passion,’ it will showcase passionate women in the agricultural industry who have pursued their dreams and made their mark in the State’s $11 billion sector.

The Cranbrook branch will host the day, which will feature presentations and panels with local farmers, businesswomen and professionals, led by TEDx speaker Martha Barnard-Rae.

Camera Icon Martha Barnard-Rae shares her story. Credit: Karen Timmins / RegionalHUB

“As farming women, we are all passionate about agriculture, but sometimes we just need a bit of encouragement to really think about where our passions are as individuals and how to find our voice, especially while juggling kids, farming and all the other day-to-day parts of our lives,” Cranbrook branch president Courtney Wilson said.

“This year, we want to let the audience hear from speakers who have done just that — found their voice and passion within agriculture and to share their journey.”

It will be the network’s first seminar under its rebranded name, which was changed last year to promote inclusivity in its 11 branches and more than 200 members.

Camera Icon Bec Bignell on the family farm in Kojonup. Credit: Bec Bignell

Headlining the seminar is Kojonup woman Bec Bignell, who will give attendees a sneak-peek of her seven-part award-winning web series Homespun — which was filmed in regional WA — ahead of its commercial release later this year.

Ms Bignell — who is also co-founder of Cockatoo Co-Lab and founder of remote creative agency Rural Room — said she was “so excited” to take part in a day with a theme that “really resonated” with her.

“I believe empowering regional voices is essential so country people can take charge of their narrative and build greater understanding in the city,” she said.

“The issue of voice in the regions is nuanced and complex and pursuing your voice or being vocal isn’t always embraced or encouraged. Connection to voice is very personal and can mean vastly different things to different people.

“I’m really looking forward to this seminar and I hope the discussions will nudge participants out of their comfort zones so they can go after their passions as I believe the untapped potential of regional people, especially women, is extraordinary.”

Camera Icon AgriFutures 2022 Rural Women Award winner Louise O'Neill and Agricultural MLC Jackie Jarvis. Credit: AgriFutures / AgriFutures

Denmark farmer and 2022 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award winner Louise O’Neill, who founded online health platform Farm Life Fitness will also be sharing her story.

“I’m so excited to be part of such an amazing day,” she said.

“The community and space that Women in Farming offers all these women is fantastic.

“It’s my hope that these ladies will leave knowing that they do in fact, hold a very relevant place in farming and agriculture, no matter at what level.”

Attendees will also receive an exclusive link to recorded physical and mindfulness exercises Ms O’Neill developed.

Camera Icon Georgia Pugh's presentation was on the factors that increase the incidence of dark, firm, and dry beef carcasses in Australia. Bob Garnant Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Other speakers include farm adviser Georgia Pugh, who will talk about optimising farm efficiency through system intervention and agtech adoption and grain marketing expert Chris Tonkin from Ten Tigers, who will discuss how to fine-tune grain marketing, reduce stress and avoid costly mistakes at harvest.

Local vet Lesley Fantin will chat about her passion for her work and provide tips on animal first aid, while Freya Spencer from natural resource management and agriculture research and extension organisation the Gillamii Centre will speak about carbon farming initiatives.

CBH manager of government and industry relations Kellie Todman will also speak about women in leadership positions and how to get there.

Camera Icon Inaugural winners of the Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund. Claudia Caporn. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian, Jackson Flindell The West Australian

The day will also include a panel session with farming advocates Colin Ford from Frankland River Free Range Pork and Albany Farm Fresh Eggs, fine art digital photographer Claudia Caporn, bee keeper, woolgrower and nurse Jen Clappin and holistic regenerative farmer David James.

Attendees will be treated to catering by local farmer and caterer Dallis Preston from Ashtondale, who roasts, mills and blends the brand’s spice range on-farm.

Tickets for the event — which will run from 9am-3pm followed by a sundowner on August 31 — are sold out, but those still interested can put their name on a waitlist.

A Meet & Greet with speakers, sponsors and the Women in Farming board at Plantagenet Wines will also take place the evening before, with attendees able to buy tickets for the informal catch up as well.