WAFarmers has labelled an emboldened “anti-agriculture” Greens presence as farmers’ biggest post-election concern, with the left-wing party set to seize the balance of power in the Upper House. Labor’s new one vote, one value laws — in which the 37 members of the Legislative Council will represent the State, rather than six regions — were put into play for the first time this election. With more than half of the vote counted by Tuesday, Roger Cook’s party was heading towards holding 16 of the 37 Legislative Council seats — just three short of the tally needed for a majority. The count, excluding below-the-line votes yet to be counted, had the Liberals sitting at 10 seats, the Nationals two, the Greens four, One Nation one, Legalise Cannabis one and the Christians one. That would leave three seats undecided, with Labor, the Liberals and the independent group ahead, but there is a realistic chance for Legalise Cannabis-turned independent Sophia Moermond to be returned or for the Animal Justice Party to scrape through. One Nation has a narrow shot at a second seat, with Sustainable Australia Party leader Daniel Minson also a slim chance, depending on how preferences shake out. WAFarmers president John Hassell said it was “seriously concerning” an emboldened Greens party had gained four seats, up from one, labelling the party “anti-industry” and “anti-production”. “The most worrying thing is the power the Greens now have in the Upper House,” he said. “They clearly don’t like agriculture or farmers ... and their anti-industry manifesto is dangerous for anyone who has a job.” Mr Hassell said Labor would need to “climb off its pedestal” and work with the Liberals and Nationals to get “sensible” legislation through the Upper House. Labor was set to lose least six seats in the Legislative Council, ending the political careers of former Agricultural MLC Shelley Payne, as well as Mining and Pastoral MLCs Rosie Sahanna, Kyle McGinn and Peter Roster, and East Metropolitan Region MLC Lorna Harper. The party’s self-proclaimed middle-of-the-road approach could be at risk as it now looks set to have to contend with the Greens and a contingent of colourful fringe parties to pass legislation through the Upper House. During the campaign, the Greens announced a range of promises it would use its decisive position on legislation in the next four years to push Labor to adopt — including a net zero emissions target. While first preference votes were counted at booths across the State on Saturday, the full count is expected to take several weeks, with below-the-line ballots to be scanned and counted electronically. The Nationals’ vote has ensured that its top two candidates on their ticket — party president, Mullewa’s Julie Freeman, and Shire of Northampton deputy president Rob Horstman — will become MLCs. Nationals WA leader Shane Love said on Sunday he was “very confident” Ms Freeman and Mr Horstman would be joining parliamentary ranks. “It was thought that the changes to the Legislative Council arrangements may see the extinction of Nationals’ presence in that chamber,” he said. “But I’m very, very confident .... Rob Horstman from Northampton and Julie Freeman from Mullewa will also be members of Parliament ... and do a great job in ensuring that the Labor Government is held to account.” New members of the Upper House will not be sworn in until May 21.