WAFarmers’ Laura Stocker steps down from dairy sector advocacy role after formation of dairy APC

WAFarmers dairy executive Laura Stocker has stepped away from the advocacy group after 6½ years of tireless work championing the WA dairy industry. The establishment of a dairy committee under the Agricultural Produce Commission after more than half a decade of work had Ms Stocker stepping down from her role to focus on fulfilling her personal bucket list with her husband. Ms Stocker had a full-circle moment making the move from marine biology to the dairy industry — a New Zealander who grew up with a dairy farming background, she said the job at WAFarmers felt like she was returning to her roots. She joined the agricultural advocacy group in 2019 after seeing the job ad posted, and was encouraged to apply as a result of her background in sustainable policy. “When I saw that the dairy industry had a national sustainability framework, which looks really good, I though; ‘that looks interesting’,” Ms Stocker said. “The job came up with the Dairy Council — it was a pleasurable job for me because I come from a dairy farming background in New Zealand, and it’s gone on this long, circuitous journey through biology and sustainability and then back to the dairy industry.” Ms Stocker said she highly enjoyed the role, and visiting dairy farmers for a conversation over a cup of tea. “I really enjoyed getting out and about into the various dairy regions and meeting the dairy farmers with the regional roundabouts,” she said. “I loved running dairy conferences — it was just so great to get everybody together, to get the dairy farmers together with the rest of the industry.” The Dairy Pavilion at the Perth Royal Show — an opportunity to showcase WA’s dairy products — was a highlight of the job for Ms Stocker, who loved the engagement with the public. “That’s exciting, getting to present the dairy industry to the public, because we’re so, so proud of the dairy products, and we’re so proud of the sustainability within the dairy industry,” she said. “It’s nice to hear that excitement with the public and to have all the vendors as well in the pavilion to showcase the best dairy products to the public.” Since stepping down from her role, Ms Stocker and her husband plan to focus on their bucket list and do a bit of travelling. “Our first trip is going to be an electric biking tour around the South Island of New Zealand — we’re doing that in February and March,” she said. In between travels, Ms Stocker will focus on growing her home garden and learning how to improve soil biology. “I’ve got quite an active life in Margaret River where we live, and I like to volunteer at the community garden and the community nursery,” she said. “I’m looking forward to a bit more time doing that in between overseas trips. “I’m also a very keen gardener — I don’t have a farm but I do have a very productive garden, so I’m fascinated with soil biology and learning how improving soil biology can improve the productivity in my garden.” When she joined WAFarmers in 2019, chief executive Trevor Whittington encouraged Ms Stocker to pursue the formation of a dairy committee under the APC. Once the majority vote had been cast and finalised, Ms Stocker felt it was time to step down from her role. “Having now at least gotten the vote over the line, I felt like I’d completed that particular task that Trevor set me — also it’s something that the dairy council were pushing for very hard,” she said. “I wasn’t the driving force behind the decision to set up a dairy producers committee, but I certainly did help publicise it with a regional roundabouts, and through many other avenues I’ve promoted that idea and getting the vote over the line.” Ms Stocker said she highly admired her colleagues and the dairy farmers she worked with, and greatly enjoyed her time at the advocacy group. “They were a highly skilled and highly intelligent group of farmers and businesspeople, and they were always really respectful and good-humoured — the meetings were always very respectful and civilised,” she said. “They really had the good of the industry at their heart. “They were on the dairy council because they weren’t just about looking out for themselves and their own businesses, they were there to look out for the good of the whole dairy industry.” Mr Whittington said Ms Stocker was the right person for the job because of her credentials in environment and sustainability, and her background in the dairy industry. “It (the dairy industry) had a good story to tell, and she was able to tell that story,” she said.