Kojonup farmer Steve McGuire has revealed he plans to put his hand up to become the new WAFarmers president when John Hassell steps down next month. Mr McGuire has served as the organisation’s vice-president since 2019, and said he would throw his hat in the ring at its annual general meeting on March 21. He is believed to be the first and only farmer to express interest so far in the role, which is arguably one of the most important agricultural lobby group positions in WA. The president is voted in by WAFarmers members, with the outgoing or existing president allocated two votes in case of a tie. In an exclusive interview with Countryman, Mr McGuire said he had the time and drive to take on the role. “Farmers need a voice... I am passionate about the industry, farmers are underrated,” he said. “It is so important there is a WA voice on the national stage. Our agriculture industry is different (to the eastern states).” He said he had simplified his farm business in recent years to allow himself the capacity to take on the role, leasing out his cropping land and hiring a staffer to help with his 6000-head sheep business. “Being the WAFarmers president is not a full-time job, but you have to be full-time available,” Mr McGuire said. “I understand that this role is not about the thanks or applause, it is for the small wins... and we are doing the best job we can.” The WAFarmers constitution states its president can only serve two two-year terms, meaning Mr Hassell will have reached his term limit next month. He plans to retain his role as National Farmers’ Federation vice-president. Mr Hassell said he was “really proud” to have served two full terms, and he believed was the first time that had occurred since Badgingarra farmer Dale Park stepped down after the same length of tenure in 2016. He said it had been an honour to serve as president at a time when he believed farmer advocacy was more important than ever. During the past two years, WAFarmers has actively consulted and campaigned on issues regarding the Federal Government’s live sheep export ban and the WA Government’s gun reform, among other issues. “I have given it my best shot . . . I am proud of what I have achieved,” Mr Hassell said. “We have faced an avalanche of issues over a sustained amount of time. “It has become quite public-facing . . . we have been very public about what we do, and that has helped us pick up new members.” Mr Hassell said he supported Mr McGuire’s nomination, saying he was a “strong candidate”. “He has really stepped up to the plate in recent years, and has been learning closely,” he said. “But it is not up to me, it is a democratic process and up to the membership to decide. “From there, the president’s job is to collate the views of the membership.” The eight-person WAFarmers board also includes four elected board members — Duncan Young, Mark Fowler, Jessie Davis and Michael Partridge — along with skills-based directors Elizabeth Jackson and Michael Tarling.