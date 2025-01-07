WA is gearing up to host Australia’s premier annual conference for the Wagyu industry for the first time this year. WagyuEdge’25 will be held in Perth from April 9 to 11, with tickets now on sale. This year’s event — organised by the Australian Wagyu Association, which claims to be “the global authority on Wagyu” — will focus on global trends impacting the luxury beef industry. These include global trade and economics, market dynamics, nutrition and feedlotting, trends in Akaushi Wagyu cattle and future innovations set to revolutionise the sector. Highlights will include expert keynotes, producer insights, and panel discussions from renowned local and international speakers. Keynote speakers include the US Meat Export Federation’s vice-president of economic analysis Erin Borror, prominent market analyst and Episode 3 director Matt Dalgleish, and global meat trader and independent analyst Simon Quilty. The program also includes the prestigious Wagyu Branded Meat Awards — which celebrate the world’s best Wagyu — and the Elite Wagyu Sale: a high-stakes auction showcasing the finest genetics. An industry dinner will cap off the three-day event, with beef supplied by South Australia’s Mayura Station, winners of the 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition. Mayura Station managing director Scott de Bruin will be inducted as an Australian Wagyu Association honorary life member — the highest honour that can be bestowed on a member — for his contributions to the industry. Other topics on the agenda will include seizing opportunities in the Wagyu industry, food security and its impacts on luxury products, and developing future leaders in the industry. Pre and post-conference tours will showcase WA’s best operations including Stone Axe Wagyu, Irongate Wagyu and Pardoo Wagyu. AWA chief executive Matt McDonagh said WagyuEdge was the Wagyu sector’s only dedicated conference. “We are incredibly proud to consistently attract participants from around the globe, further cementing Australia’s leadership in the global Wagyu market,” Dr McDonagh said. “We’re proud to showcase the world’s luxury beef, foster invaluable networking opportunities, and tackle the biggest challenges and opportunities facing our industry.” Last year’s event was held in Cairns. Tickets are available via wagyu.org.au/sales-events/wagyuedge25.