WA’s agricultural export value has declined for the second consecutive year due to reduced cropping exports, a stark comparison to the $5 billion surge in export value Australian-wide. The State’s export value fell $517.4 million to $12.5 billion — a 4 per cent drop — in the 2024-25 financial year, the bulk of which was driven by reduced cropping exports which fell by 6.1 per cent to $8.6 billion. However, this decline was partially offset by large increases in livestock, wine and seafood exports, which are now at a combined record level of $2.1 billion. Livestock hit $1.55 billion in total — cattle totalled an all-time record of $746.2 million, while sheep totalled an all-time record of $804 million. In addition, wine totalled $39.6 million — an increase of 14 per cent on the 2023-24 financial year — and seafood totalled $494 million — the fourth highest value on record. All other States, except South Australia, recorded an increase in export value last financial year. Meanwhile, Australian export value as a whole surged to $77.2 billion due to red meat export value, which was at an all time high. WA made up 17 per cent of agricultural exports in the last financial year, fourth overall. Bendigo Bank agribusiness senior manager industry affairs Neil Burgess said cattle exports smashed records, lifting almost 27 per cent to $18.6 billion The value of sheep exports also increased $968 million to more than $6 billion, while horticultural exports hit a record $3.5 billion on the back of surging almond exports. In comparison, cropping exports recorded comparatively modest growth, with a rise of $300 million amidst mixed production. There was also moderate growth in export value recorded across the seafood, dairy, wine and fruit sectors. The cotton, sugar, wool, and vegetable sectors were the only major agricultural sectors to record declines in export value, each falling by between 3 and 17 per cent. Looking ahead, Mr Burgess said he expected the largest decline in export value during the 2025-26 financial year to be across the red meat sector, driven by lower volumes as favourable seasonal conditions see increased restocking and reduced slaughter rates. “Winter crop production should be broadly in line with last season, although the value of cropping exports is forecast to see a slight decline due to reduced carryover stocks of barley and canola,” he said. Mr Burgess said the outlook for Australian exports remained positive, with the total value expected to remain well above the five-year average despite the forecasted decline. “Australia has managed to capture a large portion of the additional US import demand for red meat, and this is expected to carry over in 2025-26 financial year,” he said.