Family-owned agribusiness Craig Mostyn Group has been named one of the best managed companies in Australia. The diversified food and agribusiness company, formed in 1923, was one of six companies singled out by Deloitte for its Best Managed Companies list late last month. For more than 30 years, including five in Australia, Deloitte has put together similar lists around the world in a bid to identify and celebrate private businesses on the leading edge of their industries. Winners were selected by an independent judging panel which benchmarked them against a global network of more than 1700 top-performing private companies. The judges rigorously evaluated each applicant across four key pillars — strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials. CMG was founded in 1923 by Robert Mostyn and George Craig, originally trading tallow which is now commonly used in everyday consumer products such as soap, food, candles and cosmetics. Today, CMG is WA’s largest vertically integrated pork, lamb and beef business, with its protein unit thriving as a core division of the company, complemented by its protein trading division. Deloitte Private leader Natalie Faull said the company was excited to have the opportunity to work with, celebrate, and support Australia’s best private companies for a fifth time. “It is an absolute privilege to witness the resilience, innovative qualities and focus on sustainable growth and management that typifies the winners,” she said. “It is particularly gratifying to see the emphasis these companies place on continual improvement and operational excellence, which highlights the ongoing value of the BMC program. “These purpose-driven companies are industry leaders and key employers, setting an impressive benchmark for what success can look like for private businesses in Australia.” The program was established in Canada in 1993 and is now active in 46 countries.