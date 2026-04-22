Brownes workers are gearing up for a second round of strikes after negotiations with the Transport Workers’ Union turned hostile after last month’s strike over wages and job security. The latest strike will involve rolling stoppages taking place over two days as of Thursday, with the first wave of workers set to walk out at 6am. In a statement, the TWU said negotiations had become increasingly hostile since the first strike in April, with one delegate and two union employees stood down for alleged misconduct after the industrial actions. Since December last year, the dairy and the union have engaged in nine bargaining agreements — the TWU said the offer put on the table by Brownes was “guaranteed” to erode workers’ wages over the life of the agreement. But a Brownes spokeswoman said the dairy had been negotiating in good faith with the union and, despite the step of approaching the Fair Work Commission to moderate negotiations, was committed to reaching a “fair and sustainable” outcome for both the business and workers. “Brownes has engaged in good faith bargaining and have recently taken a proactive step to seek the assistance of the Fair Work Commission to help move negotiations forward, as progress has been limited and a number of key issues remain unresolved,” she said. “Brownes is hopeful that with the assistance of the Commission, and the parties focused on bargaining, an agreement will be able to be reached.” Workers walked off the job for 24 hours in the first strike days before Easter after negotiations around unfair working conditions, deteriorating job security and low wages declined between the TWU and WA’s oldest dairy. That strike came days after the dairy said it had been forced to re-examine the sustainability of its delivery model to customers amid the fuel supply and cost crisis triggered by the continuing conflict in the Middle East. The dairy said it had been left little choice but to lift product prices as a result. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase in line with the rising cost of living and consumer price indexing, “humane” parental leave and increased job security. Transport Workers Union WA State secretary Tim Dawson said the dairy company’s refusal to bend was the result of a determination to remain attractive while looking for a buyer. “Brownes management have made it clear they intend to sell the company. They want a low wages outcome to try and get a higher price,” he said. “Workers have been more than patient during the process and are fed up with the lack of compromise coming from management. “They are being expected to subsidise the sale price of the company. “During a cost-of-living crisis, it’s shameful big companies like Brownes are more focused on their potential sale rather than supporting the workers who make their business more viable.” The spokeswoman for the dairy said it was focused on reducing impacts to their supply commitments and customers and maintaining continual operations. Workers currently receive one week of paid secondary parental leave, with parents risking payments if they do not return to work after one week or have no further leave entitlements.