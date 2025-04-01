WA’s road toll is at its highest in nearly a decade, with two drivers killed in separate Wheatbelt crashes at the weekend pushing the number to 50 since January 1 this year. A 23-year-old man was killed in a crash outside Boyup Brook early on Saturday, March 29, after the car he was a passenger in left the road. Less than 24 hours later, a male truck driver was killed after he crashed into a tree near Lake Ninan, south-east of Wongan Hills. Major crash officers are still investigating both crashes and appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at crimestopperswa.com.au. The crash near Boyup Brook occurred just after 5am when a silver Jeep Cherokee was travelling south along Boyup Brook-Kojonup Road, when it left the road and rolled. There were four people in the car who were heading to Albany, including the 23-year-old man who was declared dead at the scene by St John Ambulance. The 24-year-old female driver, and two 24-year-old passengers were taken to Boyup Brook Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Lake Ninan crash occurred when the truck, which had two semitrailers, was driving along Calingiri-Wongan Hills Road in Lake Ninan about 1.15am on Sunday and crashed into a tree. St John WA paramedics attended the scene and the male driver was declared dead. A second male driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into the truck. There has been an equal regional-metropolitan split of the 50 people killed on WA roads in 2025 so far. Traditionally, more people are killed on regional roads each year.