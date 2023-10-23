A unique processing facility specialising in deer has reopened after a 10-month hiatus, with a trio of enterprising farmers stepping in to take over the Southernbrook Abattoir near Serpentine. With Boyup Brook sheep and deer producer Lachlan Chilwell at the helm, the micro abattoir has been processing premium venison, lamb and beef for the past three months. Also lending a hand are shareholders Steve Bain and his son Rob, who run deer and sheep at several properties in the Great Southern. So far the trio have carried out a handful of deer kills — both red and fallow — and Mr Chilwell said they were doing custom kills for clients as well as processing their own stock. “For example, a bloke from Newdegate brought up 20 lambs and we killed them, and then we’ll butcher them for him and pack them down, and he’ll move them on to friends and family,” he said. “We’re currently doing about 150 lambs a week, and on average about 20 deer and five cattle.” Previous owner Larry Blandford became the first person in more than 30 years to commission a new abattoir in WA when he established Southernbrook in 2018. He retired last year, leaving the State’s deer producers with no processing facility until Mr Chilwell stepped in to take on the lease and role of managing director six months later. “After Larry shut the business, all the approvals lapsed, so I had to go back through and get all that, which took probably an extra four months on top of what I thought it would be,” Mr Chilwell explained. “It was the only place we could get our deer slaughtered, so that’s why we were decided to go into it. “But as it turned out, it’s been fortuitous in that the way the sheep market’s gone, we’re able to get more killing space for ourselves and follow our product all the way through to the butchers and the end consumer.” The Chilwells are pioneers of WA’s venison industry, with Lachlan’s dad Peter a key player during the deer farming boom of the 1980s and 90s. After moving from New Zealand to WA in the late 80s, Peter helped establish major processing and export operations out of WAMMCO, at Katanning, and the former Cowaramup Meats in the South West, which was initially set up as a specialist exotic animal abattoir. “He put a lot of effort into export and was quite instrumental in establishing a lot of things in the deer industry in WA,” Mr Chilwell said. “Deer farming back in the 80s and 90s was big business. There was a real fad and a lot of it was driven by velvet antler demand from China and Taiwan. “There were also tax incentives for wealthy people in WA to get into exotic species, so you found a lot of doctors and lawyers getting involved in managing funds, equity partnerships, and all that sort of stuff. “Dad was also sending a lot of deer to live export; he’d send fallow deer over to the Middle East, and then red deer up into China and whatnot. “When the venison market and the deer market fell over in the mid 2000s, a lot of people exited the industry, including my old man. “We still had the infrastructure there, we still had deer, but I wouldn’t say we were farming them as such; we just had a few running around.” Having that infrastructure proved useful when Southernbrook first opened, allowing Mr Chilwell to make his first real foray into the venison industry. “They are a difficult animal to handle, and we have good facilities, so I’d take a large amount of animals back to my place, draft them up and then take through weekly kills to service that domestic market that requires fresh produce,” he said. “Larry was doing it on contract for me, but then he was so short staffed I ended up jumping in the kill floor, and just learning a bit about the business.” Mr Chilwell said deer bred in autumn and were typically slaughtered at 15 to 18 months of age. Gourmet butchers comprise most of Southernbrook’s clientele, though the abattoir also has an onsite butcher shop open to the public. “People can order half a lamb or a full lamb cut up; we do orders to suit out the door,” Mr Chilwell said. “I’ve been surprised at how good the retail trade has been.” The trio are currently “all hands on deck” on the killing floor, while two workers were recently hired with plans to take on another two or three. Juggling farm duties with running a domestic abattoir has proved both challenging and rewarding. “At the moment it’s a bit of a challenge because of the downward pressure on prices,” Mr Chilwell said. “The meat market’s a lot more dynamic than what I anticipated in terms of other competitors and price pressure. “You may think you can do your budgets on fixed prices for quite a while, but things always change week to week. “It’s also been a tougher year on the farm compared to the last year, just because we had a later start so the pasture is certainly behind where it was this time last year.” The Bains are also well-known in the deer game, having been key players in establishing a leverage at Beaufort River Meats in the mid-2000s. The operation was a great success but was shut down after the abattoir was sold to Perth-based Livestock Shipping Services. Rob now runs ewes and breeding cows at his Walpole farm, and trades sheep from Frankland River, while his dad Steve runs deer at Bow Bridge. Rob said getting into the abattoir business was a necessity more than anything else. “The reality is, in order to get a permit to be able to own deer, there has to be a viable market for them,” he said. Despite the challenges, Mr Chilwell said the market for venison was once again growing as Perth became more multicultural. “The venison market is small and niche, and it’s probably confined to expats or people who have travelled to countries where venison is a staple part of the diet,” he said. “But we’re seeing a lot more ethnic groups coming through Perth now than perhaps you would have seen 10 or 15 years ago.”