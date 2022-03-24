A leading figure in WA’s $11 billion agricultural industry will spearhead the co-ordination of recovery efforts in the Wheatbelt after ferocious blazes ripped through several farming communities last month.

Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart on Thursday, March 24 was named WA’s first district recovery co-ordinator, a role in which he will support the communities recovering from the aftermath of catastrophic bushfires.

The devastating fires on February 6 razed more than 60,000ha, burning vital ground cover, killing livestock and destroying sheds, fencelines and machinery in the Corrigin, Cuballing, Narrogin, Bruce Rock and Wickepin shires.

A district recovery co-ordination group will also be established, which Mr Cossart will chair, organising a forum for the shires to share their respective challenges and approaches, ensuring targeted support is delivered to affected communities.

WA Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said Mr Cossart was the “ideal candidate” to take on the important role.

“Given the catastrophic fire conditions recently experienced, along with an unprecedented number of incidents, this is the first time a District Recovery Coordinator has been appointed to assist with recovery efforts,” he said.

“Mr Cossart is a community leader with considerable knowledge of the region, especially its agriculture, and he has a strong understanding of local recovery efforts.

“As head of the Wheatbelt Development Commission, he has an intimate understanding of the issues affecting each shire.”

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said his appointment would bring together skillsets and knowledge across the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Primary Industries and Regional Development, and the WDC.

“Many local Wheatbelt communities were devastated by these bushfires and will continue to feel the effects in the months ahead,” she said.

“The impacts on the agricultural industry from these fires were immense.

“Rob’s role as district recovery co-ordinator will provide another important avenue for the affected communities to receive the vital support they need in recovery.”

The appointment of Mr Cossart by the State Government complements Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements which have already been announced for parts of the region.