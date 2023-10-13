A Wheatbelt man convicted of animal cruelty for “starving and neglecting” about 70 sheep and cattle has been charged with breaching a lifetime ban after allegedly being found in possession of more livestock. If convicted, the 76-year-old faces up to a $20,000 fine and a year in prison. The RSPCA alleges the man was “found to be in charge of” a number of cattle and pigs at a property at Mokine, 95km east of Perth, in September 2021. It is also alleged an RSPCA inspector found an unsterilised kelpie that had previously given birth to litters of puppies during a subsequent search of the man’s Beechina home. “He was prohibited from being in charge of any animal, with the exception of two cats and two dogs, as long as they were sterilised,” an RSPCA spokeswoman said. “The accused, who lives in the Shire of Mundaring, was convicted on several charges of animal cruelty in 2012 in relation to around 70 starving and neglected sheep and cattle at properties he owned.” The man has pleaded not guilty to breaching a lifetime animal ownership ban and is due to front Northam Magistrates Court in December for a trial date hearing.