Two WA agriculture figures have been appointed leaders of the national sheep sustainability framework steering group to navigate the evolving sheep and wool sectors. Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management chief executive Renata Paliskis and Australian Wool Exchange supply chain representative Brydie Creagh were appointed to the steering group following an extensive recruitment process. They are joined by Rabobank’s Tanish Shields, corporate producer representative David Sackett, and Elders’ Brett Smith. Ms Paliskis, a certified practicing accountant, will lead the group as chair with a background and extensive experience in natural resource management and sustainability — particularly in land stewardship, livestock supply chains and industry engagement. Supporting industry, markets, and stakeholders, the SSF appointments land at a time of increasing demand for credible and transparent sustainability data across supply chains. “Strong, transparent data is essential to supporting market access and maintaining industry confidence,” Ms Paliskis said. “The SSF is well placed to support this, and our focus will be on strengthening its relevance, consistency and utilisation across the supply chain.” With a background in a family sheep and wool operation in the Great Southern, Ms Creagh will bring her expertise in supply chain services sustainability and integrity. Outgoing chair Scott Williams said the recognition of the framework had grown internationally and had solidified as an integral asset to the sheep and wool industry. “The SFF plays a critical role in providing credible, transparent data on industry sustainability,” he said. “I’m confident the new steering group is well-placed to continue building its value across the supply chain.” Lachlan Monsbourgh will also step down from the group after contributing five years of expertise — Mr Williams and Mr Monsbourgh’s terms end this month.