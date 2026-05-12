Win your school a collection of George the Farmer storybooks

One hundred lucky schools have the chance to win a collection of 14 Australian-made George the Farmer storybooks for their libraries ahead of Book Week. Rabobank has teamed up with George the Farmer to create a book series designed to teach children about where their food and fibre comes from and will be giving away the books in time for Book Week, August 22 to 28. More than 700,000 Aussie kids from the big smoke and the bush have connected to the Earth, food and farm through the adventures of George the Farmer, his agronomist wife, Dr Ruby, and their twin children, Lucy and Jack. Rabobank community engagement manager Skye Ward said the George the Farmer stories connected well with young readers living in rural areas thanks to his “relatability”, while giving those in urban areas a greater understanding and appreciation of agriculture. “Watching children, teachers and librarians eagerly lean in to learn about farming has been really rewarding,” she said. In 2026, to celebrate the five-year milestone, five of the winning schools will also receive a live online meet the author session with George the Farmer founder and author Simone Kain, which will include a personal video message from a Rabo client council member to help connect students with a “real-life farmer” and the story of how food is produced. Since launching the partnership, the Rabo community fund’s collaboration with George the Farmer has seen more than 7000 George the Farmer books donated to educational institutions and at events across the country, to reach more than 700,000 children around Australia. With a dedicated pool of funding for grassroots initiatives, the Rabo community fund supports meaningful community projects. The competition for the book sets opens on Monday, May 11, and closes on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Entries can be submitted via the Rabobank website.