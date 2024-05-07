Women in Farming members from across WA have gathered in Wagin for their first face-to-face meeting of the year. Members from Cranbrook, Wagin, Kojonup, Gardiner and Mt Barker came together to discuss topics such as informative webinars, study tours and the passing of the group’s annual budget. It was also the first in-person meeting for WIF’s newly-formed 2024 board. Courtney Wilson of the Cranbrook branch is the new president, filling the shoes of immediate past-president Carolyn Reid of the Boyup Brook branch. Also on the new board is vice president Davina Gossage (Lones member), secretary Jane Kowald (Kojonup), treasurer Jenny West (Wagin), and general board members Laura Butler (Kulin-Kondinin), Naomi Hall (Gairdner) and Peta Hubbard (Cranbrook). WIF executive officer Roxanne Morrissey said the two-day meeting was a successful event for the organisation, which usually only meets in-person twice a year because of the sheer distances between its members. “It’s always a really productive meeting, because everyone comes in with the mindset of ‘we want to make the most of the time together’, given we don’t do face-to-faces regularly.” Ms Morrissey said the organisation held plenty of meetings online, but they could not beat the conversations, ideas and networking that came from seeing everyone in-person. WIF — a professional network with the goal of sharing knowledge and expertise — has 13 branches across the State including Albany, Boyup Brook, Gairdner and Kojonup. This also includes an online branch for those who live too far from any of the physical branches. Ms Morrissey said there were many projects happening across the organisation, with the board aiding each branch in their endeavours. Current projects in the works include the Wagin branch’s plans for a tour of CSBP Fertilisers in Perth, and informative talks on succession planning. Ms Morrissey said the tough seasonal conditions primary producers were grappling with made it even more important for the organisation to come together. “With everyone being in such dry conditions in the south, people are very conscious of the need to get together,” she said. Ms Morrissey said the organisation’s main mission was to provide information to members who might otherwise not have access to knowledge that could empower them and their agriculture business. “We’re very much about the sharing of knowledge and information and (we are) all about networking,” she said. “If people want to improve their local business, if they want to receive up-to-date information, if they want to be able to chat to others about how they do things in a non-threatening, safe environment ...that’s what Women in Farming is all about.” WIF’s Kulin-Kondinin branch will host the organisation’s 2024 annual seminar on August 22.