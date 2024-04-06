Wongan Hills local Mandy Walker has won the 2024 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award for her game-changing business model aimed at supporting Wheatbelt engineering enterprises to diversify and flourish. The model aims to collaboratively intergrate engineering enterprises into the defence industry’s supply chain and help future-proof them against seasonal fluctuations in the agriculture industry. Mrs Walker — who is now in the running to be crowned national Rural Woman of the Year — co-owns Walkers Diesel Services. The company specialises in heavy-duty diesel repairs and maintenance across the agricultural, transport and mining sectors. Mrs Walker said her project was designed to help regional small businesses access work packages issued through the defence force. “Regional business endure seasonal changes,” she told Countryman. “Developing this business model is about building resilience and keeping people employed so they can stay in our towns, participate in our sports clubs and build our communities instead of moving to the city. “Family businesses are the backbone of so many regional communities.” Mrs Walker said enabling businesses such as hers to work as a collective with other engineering businesses to gain better access to defence force work would have a ripple effect in small regional communities. “This business model … will allow them to take advantage of the Government’s investment in the defence industries over the next 25 years,” she said. Mrs Walker has been awarded a $15,000 grant from award sponsor Westpac to support her project, as well as an opportunity to undertake a professional development course of her choosing. The national winner — who will be crowned at a gala dinner in Canberra in August — will pocket an additional $20,000 Westpac grant, while the runner-up will receive $15,000. AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said Mrs Walker’s project was a shining example of regional women looking out for others. “I’m so proud the Rural Women’s Award provides women like Mandy with a platform, support and leadership to bring to life game-changing, inspiring and impactful change across rural and regional Australia,” he said. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis congratulated Mrs Walker and fellow finalists Jay Page and Nicola Kelliher. “All three finalists have demonstrated innovative thinking, strong community links and a passion for regional businesses,” Ms Jarvis said. “Mandy’s project has the potential to have a significant and clear impact on regional businesses and in turn regional communities.”