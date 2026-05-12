As the Royal Flying Doctor Service gears up for its annual fundraising campaign, a Wongan Hills family are encouraging everyone to dig deep after their eight-month-old son was transferred to Perth last year. Chelsea Oldmeadow said her musician husband, Kingsley, had just returned home after being on tour for five weeks when it became clear Teddy was unwell. “He’d gone really lethargic and floppy, and started going bright purple hands and feet and his lips,” she said. “His skin went blotchy and I just knew — mum instinct — that this was not normal.” The couple took Teddy to their local hospital, which arranged a Telehealth call with a remote doctor. The doctor recommended Teddy be transferred to Perth Children’s Hospital straightaway. “They didn’t want us to drive or even go in an ambulance, because they wanted a doctor on board with him just in case things went further south,” Ms Oldmeadow said. Teddy was transferred to Perth under the care of RFDS’s Dr Roy Morris before being diagnosed with a viral infection and required to stay in hospital for five days to recover. Ms Oldmeadow had to use the RFDS herself about five years ago when pregnant with her first child but said it was a different experience having a sick child. “It’s one thing when it’s yourself because you kind of feel in control, but when it’s your child... it was quite, quite scary,” she said. She encouraged everyone to consider donating to the annual fundraiser. The RFDS was essential for anyone living remotely, she said. “You never know when you’re going to be the one that needs it,” she said. “It’s one thing when it’s yourself choosing to live in the bush and not worrying about getting unwell, but when you have children or your parents are ageing, you start to think about those sorts of things. “It gives you also that peace of mind and it might come back 360 to help yourself. “Every time you see them in the air it gives you goosebumps, because you know someone’s really not well and it must be severe to have them coming. “It’s such a blessing to have those services.” The service’s fundraiser will be held on May 14, marking 98 years since the first RFDS flight. The RFDS is hoping to raise $1.6 million during the campaign, with the funds to be used to train 274 doctors, nurses, pilots and engineers to use the RFDS’s three new-generation Pilatus PC-12 PROs which will join the fleet from Switzerland in 2026. The new aircraft represent a leap forward in technology, safety and efficiency. Every donation made on or before Thursday 14 May to the Flying Doctor Day appeal will be doubled by generous Matched Giving Partners CBH Group, Hancock Iron Ore, Greatland, Regis Resources, Sandfire and Westgold Resources. RFDS WA chief executive Judith Barker says 29 people in Western Australia depend on the flying doctor’s aeromedical retrievals every single day across the world’s largest health jurisdiction. “Year on year, demand for our service grows,” Ms Barker said. “Our crews are eager to start flying on our brand-new aircraft to keep reaching patients in every corner of our State but before it becomes operational, hours of training will be necessary to uphold the safety and efficiency the RFDS is known for.” Westgold Resources managing director and CEO Wayne Bramwell said the company was proud to be a long-term supporter of the RFDS through a continuing corporate partnership. “Their work has real meaning for our workforce and for the communities where Westgold operates,” he said. “I encourage everyone who can to dig deep.”