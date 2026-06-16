WA wool industry experts are confident the market will break records in the coming months after another significant price rise this week. Despite an endless list of trials endured by industry, from the live sheep export ban to rapidly increasing on-farm costs, the WA wool market has experienced unprecedented growth in the last year. The Eastern Market Indicator was up 782¢ year-on-year, up 15¢ on last week to rest at 1979¢. This put the EMI a mere 22¢ away from the 2000¢ milestone barrier and 138¢ from the highest recorded price of 2116¢. The EMI was the highest it has been since 2018. “The ducks are lined up and the markets are working,” Westcoast Wool & Livestock director Brad Faithfull said. WA also continued to perform well, with the Western Market Indicator up 45¢ last week, which totalled 2170¢. Mr Faithfull said he was confident the EMI would soar above the 2116¢ mark over the next year. Mr Faithfull said a combination of factors had allowed the market to succeed, despite the significant difficulties faced by the industry over the last several years. These included high demand levels in combination with lower stock volumes, the establishment of the Merino brand as a superior product on the international market and the continued investment into new processing technology. When the Countryman spoke to Mr Faithfull a year ago, positive industry sentiment had begun to drown out the concerns of a mass exodus from the WA industry. Mr Faithfull said he believed farmers who stayed in sheep would be rewarded in the next 12 to 18 months and it is clear that’s been the case in terms of prices. “The people who have stuck with it all this way, the long journeys, the hardship . . . they’re going to be rewarded immensely. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. Spearwood Wool buyer and director Nico Brits was more reserved in his optimism however. He said he saw the potential for an extended period of growth. Both attended the WA Wool Collective’s recent discovery trip to China. Mr Brits said the industry was in a “perfect storm”. “There’s always something that can come out of left field, but from what we’ve seen in China, and I think from what we heard from the processors, I wouldn’t be surprised the market crept up to the record high,” he said.