WoolProducers Australia has pulled its support for the mandatory electronic tagging of sheep and farmed goats over funding concerns and worries the system will not be “harmonised” nationwide. The government-imposed decision to roll out mandatory eID for sheep and farmed goats was announced in September 2022 in a bid to bolster biosecurity and traceability in sheep and goat industries. The program was originally planned to come into affect in January this year, but the roll out had been pushed back to July 2026 amid farmers’ mounting concerns over the financial costs to implement the nation-wide process. WPA — the peak national body for Australian wool growers — had backed the proposal but pulled its support this week, citing worries the process in its current form will be too costly for farmers and will not be a harmonised system. “While understanding the importance of traceability in the broader context of biosecurity, WoolProducers have decided to withdraw our support for mandatory eIDs for sheep given ongoing concerns with how this process is unfolding,” WPA CEO Jo Hall said. Ms Hall said proposed Government funding for farmers did not measure up to the estimated costs for implementing eID across Australia. “The costings for the roll-out of this system has been independently estimated to be $830 million over 10 years,” she said. “While the funding commitment that has been received to date from State and Federal governments is welcomed, it is still a long way short of the required financial assistance.” Ms Hall also said the program in its current form would not see States working together on the traceability front, citing concerns over the “lack of commitment” from some stakeholders in achieving harmonisation across the country. “Australia trades as a nation, and as such we must have a nationally consistent traceability system that delivers harmonised biosecurity outcomes across all States and Territories,” she said. “There is no point placing an increased financial burden on wool growers if there is not enhanced biosecurity outcomes by continuing to have a piecemeal approach to sheep traceability.”